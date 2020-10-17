Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tennis-Rublev sets up final clash with Coric at St Petersburg Open

World number one Novak Djokovic, French Open champion Rafael Nadal, U.S. Open winner Dominic Thiem, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev have already qualified for the ATP Finals. In the other semi-final, Croatia's Coric returned to the final for a second consecutive year after he, too, dropped the opening set against Milos Raonic before turning the tables on his Swiss opponent with a 1-6 6-1 6-4 victory.

Reuters | Updated: 17-10-2020 21:35 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 21:29 IST
Tennis-Rublev sets up final clash with Coric at St Petersburg Open
Rublev saved five of six break points to advance and took advantage in the final set when Shapovalov needed treatment on his shoulder. Image Credit: Flickr

Russian home favourite Andrey Rublev rallied from a set down to beat Canadian Denis Shapovalov 4-6 6-3 6-4 in the semi-final of the St Petersburg Open on Saturday to set up a title clash with Borna Coric. Rublev saved five of six break points to advance and took advantage in the final set when Shapovalov needed treatment on his shoulder.

The victory also improved Rublev's chances of qualifying for the season-ending ATP Finals next month which has two spots left. The 22-year-old moved up to eighth in the race to London, leapfrogging French Open semi-finalist Diego Schwartzman. World number one Novak Djokovic, French Open champion Rafael Nadal, U.S. Open winner Dominic Thiem, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev have already qualified for the ATP Finals.

In the other semi-final, Croatia's Coric returned to the final for a second consecutive year after he, too, dropped the opening set against Milos Raonic before turning the tables on his Swiss opponent with a 1-6 6-1 6-4 victory. Raonic fired 18 aces in the contest but Coric converted three of five break points to seal his place in the final.

TRENDING

Planning to start domestic cricket from January 1: Ganguly

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

Science News Roundup: Dinosaur skeleton fetches three million euros; COVID-19 increases risks for cancer patients and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Trump: Nebraska Sen. Sasse 'a liability to Republican Party'

President Donald Trump pushed back Saturday at Sen. Ben Sasse on Twitter, calling the Nebraska senator a liability to the Republican Party, and an embarrassment to the stateThe presidents Twitter attack came after Sasse told constituents in...

UP: 28-year-old farmer shot dead by assailants

A 28-year-old farmer was shot dead by unidentified assailants while he was on his way home from his farmland in a village in Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar district on Saturday, police said. The deceased -- Ankit Kumar -- was shot dead at Jee...

Trump shows new determination to minimise virus

In the week since he emerged from coronavirus isolation, President Donald Trump has demonstrated new determination to minimize the threat of the virus that has killed more than 215,000 Americans and complicated his chances of winning anothe...

Four arrested for gang rape of minor tribal girl in Bastar

Chhattisgarh police have arrested four accused in a case of alleged gang-rape of a minor tribal girl in Bastar. According to the police, around nine months ago, the girl was repeatedly gang-raped by four youths and there was constant pressu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020