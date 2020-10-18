Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cycling-Ganna takes third stage win as Almeida extends Giro lead

Double Giro champion Vincenzo Nibali (Trek Segafredo) is fifth, 2:30 off the pace. This year's race is still wide open with four summit finishes to come before the final time trial in Milan on Oct. 25.

Reuters | Updated: 18-10-2020 00:30 IST | Created: 18-10-2020 00:20 IST
Cycling-Ganna takes third stage win as Almeida extends Giro lead
"Every victory is important for me and in this Giro, we have a really strong team. We are winning from everywhere and we are really happy," said Ganna after the team's fourth stage win in this year's Giro. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Italian Filippo Ganna claimed his third victory in this year's Giro d'Italia when he won the 14th stage on Saturday, a 34.1km individual time trial from Conegliano to Valdobbiadene, as Joao Almeida extended his overall lead.

The time trial world champion powered through the undulating course in 42 minutes 40 seconds to beat his Ineos-Grenadiers teammate Rohan Dennis by 26 seconds and American Brandon McNulty of UAE Team Emirates by 1:09. Ganna won the opening time trial in Palermo and the fifth stage in Camigliatello Silano.

"Every victory is important for me and in this Giro, we have a really strong team. We are winning from everywhere and we are really happy," said Ganna after the team's fourth stage win in this year's Giro. "At the start, I felt ok, we had a one-kilometre climb, it was five minutes of climbing and it was not easy. But once I got past the climb the legs felt good and as I got closer to the end they felt better and better.

"In the final week I hope the climbs will be sunny and not too cold -- but the aim will be to save energy and recover well as there is still one more time trial remaining in Milan." Portugal's Almeida of Deceuninck-Quick Step clocked the best time of the overall contenders in 44:11 to stretch his lead over Wilco Kelderman of the Netherlands to 56 seconds.

Spain's Pello Bilbao (Bahrain-McLaren) stayed third, 2:11 off the pace, with McNulty breaking into the top five in the fourth position, 2:23 behind Almeida. Double Giro champion Vincenzo Nibali (Trek Segafredo) is fifth, 2:30 off the pace.

This year's race is still wide open with four summit finishes coming before the final time trial in Milan on Oct. 25. Organisers said all riders and staff members had tested negative for COVID-19 on Thursday and Friday after two teams left the race this week following positive cases, raising hopes that the three-week grand tour will be completed.

The top guns are expected to battle it out on Sunday when the 15th stage takes the peloton to a mountain-top finish in Piancavallo. The final climb is a 14.5km effort at an average gradient of 7.8%.

TRENDING

Planning to start domestic cricket from January 1: Ganguly

Google absorbed record-breaking 2.5 Tbps DDoS attack in September 2017

Samsung Galaxy S21 series key details surface online; may launch in January

Health News Roundup: Daily coronavirus cases in the Netherlands hit a record 8,114; Austria reports record daily COVID-19 infections, but still below 2,000 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

NFL-Fans allowed to attend more than half of Week 6 games

For the first time this season more than half of this weekends NFL games will welcome fans, the league said on Saturday as it carries out its 2020 campaign amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Nine of the 14 Week 6 National Football League NFL games...

Netanyahu expects Israel's 2021 budget to be passed in February

Israels budget for 2021 will likely be passed in February, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday. Israels economy has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic and is expected to contract in 2020 for the first time in nearly two d...

Rugby-Sam Simmonds named European player of the year to cap amazing day

Exeters Sam Simmonds capped an extraordinary day for his club and his family by being named European player of the year on Saturday, hours after brother Joe was man of the match as their team beat Racing 92 to win the Champions Cup for the ...

West Bengal govt employee arrested for taking bribes

An employee of the West Bengal government was arrested for allegedly taking bribes from other staffers on the pretext of providing them suitable postings and transfers, an official said on Saturday. The person was apprehended on Friday by s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020