Sports News Roundup: Ex-Angels employee indicted in Skaggs' death; Henley sails to three-stroke lead in Las Vegas and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NFL: Colts close practice facility after positive COVID-19 tests

The Indianapolis Colts closed their practice facility on Friday after several members of the organization tested positive for COVID-19, the National Football League team said. The Colts did not say how many tests had been positive and added that they were in the process of confirming the results.

Report: Chiefs deal could pay RB Bell $1.69 million

Running back Le'Veon Bell's contract with the Kansas City Chiefs carries a low price tag, ESPN reported Friday. Bell was released by the New York Jets on Tuesday, and he signed with the Chiefs on Thursday.

Schauffele's birdie blitz gives him lead in Las Vegas

Xander Schauffele sank seven birdies over his first nine holes en route to a second round eight-under 64 to take a three-stroke lead at the CJ Cup in Las Vegas on Friday. Starting on the back nine, the 26-year-old American birdied the 11th and then caught fire from the par-three 13th when his tee shot nearly found the cup.

Kansas F De Sousa opts out of 2020-21 season

Kansas senior forward Silvio De Sousa opted out of the 2020-21 college basketball season on Friday to focus on "some personal issues." De Sousa is best known for his role in a brawl during the closing seconds of a game against Kansas State on Jan. 21. His actions in the melee earned him a 12-game suspension from the Big 12 Conference.

Rublev sets up final clash with Coric at St Petersburg Open

Russian home favourite Andrey Rublev rallied from a set down to beat Canadian Denis Shapovalov 4-6 6-3 6-4 in the semi-final of the St Petersburg Open on Saturday to set up a title clash with Borna Coric. Rublev saved five of six break points to advance and took advantage in the final set when Shapovalov needed treatment on his shoulder.

Henley sails to three-stroke lead in Las Vegas

American Russell Henley carded a flawless, five-under-par 67 to seize a three-stroke lead on Saturday at the CJ Cup, where an elite field stands between him and his first PGA Tour title in three-and-a-half years. Henley, who sank a 22-foot putt on 10 for one of his five birdies of the day, told reporters he had struggled with his confidence in recent years but appeared calm and completely in control at Shadow Creek Golf Course after pouring work into retooling his short game.

Ex-Angels employee indicted in Skaggs' death

A former Los Angeles Angels employee was indicted in the 2019 overdose death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs. Eric Kay, who worked in the team's media relations department for 24 years, is charged in the indictment with distributing the drug fentanyl that caused Skaggs' death. A federal grand jury in Texas, where Skaggs died, returned the indictment, which was filed Friday in U.S.

District Court in Fort Worth. Fans allowed to attend more than half of Week 6 games

For the first time this season more than half of this weekend's NFL games will welcome fans, the league said on Saturday as it oversees its 2020 campaign amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Nine of the 14 Week 6 National Football League games will permit fans, while 18 of the 32 teams across the league have been approved to welcome ticket holders, a spokesman said.

Jepchirchir breaks own women's-only half marathon record

Kenya's Peres Jepchirchir bettered the women's-only half marathon world record when she took gold in a closely-fought race at the World Athletics half marathon championships in Gdynia on Saturday. Jepchirchir, 27, finished in a time of one hour, five minutes and 16 seconds to improve her own mark set in Prague last month, claiming the title for the second time having won it in Cardiff in 2016.

No Supporters' Shield in 2020, league says

Major League Soccer's (MLS) Supporters' Shield will not be awarded this year, the league said on Saturday, due to the changes to the standard competitive environment forced by the COVID-19 pandemic. MLS was among the numerous North American leagues to suspend its season in March due to the outbreak, kicking off a quarantined and fanless tournament in Orlando, Florida, in July before resuming its regular season in August.