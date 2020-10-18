Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Van Ginsbergen wins first Bathurst 1000 in front of small crowd

Van Ginsbergen and co-driver Garth Tander's victory will end some bitter memories from 2019 when they finished second behind Scott McLaughlin, who finished fifth on Sunday. "It was just awesome," said van Ginsbergen, who also had to contend with two safety cars in the final 10 laps while he fought off a fast-finishing Waters.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 18-10-2020 12:39 IST | Created: 18-10-2020 12:37 IST
Motor racing-Van Ginsbergen wins first Bathurst 1000 in front of small crowd
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

New Zealand's Shane van Ginsbergen won his first Bathurst 1000, Australia's most iconic motor race, on Sunday in front of a small crowd around a Mount Panorama circuit that is normally teeming with hundreds of thousands of spectators. Australia's Cameron Waters, who had started on pole, finished second, while Chaz Mostert was third in "The Great Race", which normally attracts some 200,000 enthusiasts to the inland city about 200 km (120 miles) from Sydney.

Restrictions to curb the spread of the new coronavirus limited the number of fans this year to just 4,000 per day. Van Ginsbergen and co-driver Garth Tander's victory will end some bitter memories from 2019 when they finished second behind Scott McLaughlin, who finished fifth on Sunday.

"It was just awesome," said van Ginsbergen, who also had to contend with two safety cars in the final 10 laps while he fought off a fast-finishing Waters. "Stoked to finally win this race. "The team did a faultless job. What a great way to send out Holden," he added of the car which is being discontinued.

New Zealand's McLaughlin had already secured his third successive Supercars championship title in the last race in South Australia in a season that was badly affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Four-time race winner Jamie Whincup crashed out on the 33rd lap after taking the fourth corner, known as The Cutting, too wide as he headed up the mountain and crashed into the safety barriers.

"I was pushing hard to get through and trying to get up the road," said Whincup, whose co-driver was seven-time winner Craig Lowndes. "In hindsight I should have waited another lap."

The crash dropped him to fourth in the overall championship standings with Waters moving into second and van Ginsbergen to third.

Also Read: Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey's 'Soul' to release on Disney Plus on Dec 25

TRENDING

Planning to start domestic cricket from January 1: Ganguly

Health News Roundup: Daily coronavirus cases in the Netherlands hit a record 8,114; Austria reports record daily COVID-19 infections, but still below 2,000 and more

Google absorbed record-breaking 2.5 Tbps DDoS attack in September 2017

Samsung Galaxy S21 series key details surface online; may launch in January

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Shahid Kapoor wraps Uttarakhand schedule of ‘Jersey’

Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor on Sunday said he has finished the Uttarakhand shooting schedule for his sports drama Jersey, a Hindi remake of 2019 Telugu blockbuster of the same name. Shahid took Twitter to announce the schedule wrap and ex...

Thermal, coking coal imports at major ports dip 25 pc to 55 MT in Apr-Sep: IPA

Disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic continued to impact cargo movement in India, with thermal and coking coal imports at 12 major ports falling 25.13 per cent year-on-year to 55.41 million tonnes MT in April-September, according to ...

Possibility of second wave of coronavirus infections in winter season cannot be ruled out: Expert panel chief V K Paul

The number of new coronavirus cases and deaths have declined in the last three weeks as the spread of the pandemic has stabilised in most of the states, Niti Aayog Member V K Paul said on Sunday but did not rule out the possibility of a sec...

Maha: Marijuana worth over Rs 50 lakh seized; 2 held

The Narcotics Control Bureau NCB has arrested two persons from Navi Mumbai and Pune in Maharashtra and recovered marijuana worth over Rs 50 lakh from their possession, an official said on Sunday. A team of the NCBs Mumbai unit recovered 1,0...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020