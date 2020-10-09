Left Menu
Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey's 'Soul' to release on Disney Plus on Dec 25

The film, featuring the voices of Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey, will release on the streaming platform on December 25, the studio said in a statement.

Disney Studios has announced that its upcoming animated feature "Soul" will be skipping theatres and heading directly to its streaming service Disney Plus. The film, featuring the voices of Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey, will release on the streaming platform on December 25, the studio said in a statement.

"We are thrilled to share Pixar’s spectacular and moving 'Soul' with audiences direct to Disney Plus in December. "A new original Pixar film is always a special occasion, and this truly heartwarming and humorous story about human connection and finding one’s place in the world will be a treat for families to enjoy together this holiday season," Bob Chapek, Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company, said. "Soul" was among the major Hollywood projects whose release dates were impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The movie, which hails from Pixar Animation Studios, was initially scheduled to release on June 19 but was later postponed to November 20. Pete Docter, the Academy Award-winning director of previous Pixar features "Inside Out" and "Up", has directed the movie.

"The world can be an exhausting and frustrating place – but it’s also full of unexpected joys, even in seemingly mundane things. 'Soul' investigates what’s really important in our lives, a question we’re all asking these days. I hope it will bring some humour and fun to people at a time when everyone can surely use that," Docter said. The voice cast also includes Phylicia Rashad, Ahmir Questlove Thompson, Angela Bassett and Daveed Diggs.

