Soccer-Liverpool's Van Dijk to undergo knee surgery
The Dutch defender was substituted early in the game when Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford made a reckless challenge in the box, which left Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp fuming. "Liverpool can confirm Virgil van Dijk will undergo surgery on the knee injury he sustained during Saturday's 2-2 draw at Everton," the club said in a statement.Reuters | Updated: 18-10-2020 22:43 IST | Created: 18-10-2020 22:43 IST
Liverpool centre back Virgil van Dijk has damaged knee ligaments and is set to undergo surgery after he was injured in Saturday's Merseyside derby draw against Everton, the Premier League club confirmed on Sunday. The Dutch defender was substituted early in the game when Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford made a reckless challenge in the box, which left Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp fuming.
"Liverpool can confirm Virgil van Dijk will undergo surgery on the knee injury he sustained during Saturday's 2-2 draw at Everton," the club said in a statement. "The centre back damaged knee ligaments following an incident involving Blues goalkeeper Jordan Pickford after six minutes at Goodison Park."
The club did not specify a timescale for the 29-year-old defender's return to action.
- READ MORE ON:
- Virgil van Dijk
- Dutch
- Juergen Klopp
- Jordan Pickford
- Everton
- Blues
- Merseyside
ALSO READ
Billions in bullion shifted ahead of Dutch bank rebuild
Patna Collectorate rare specimen of Dutch architecture, priceless gem to preserve: Experts
Soccer-New Dutch coach De Boer must prove doubters wrong
Dutch hospital: Gynecologist fathered at least 17 children
Dutch military police shoot knife-wielding man at airport