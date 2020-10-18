Left Menu
Rahul Tripathi reprimanded for breaching IPL's Code of Conduct

Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) Rahul Tripathi was on Sunday reprimanded for breaching the Indian Premier League's (IPL) Code of Conduct during the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

18-10-2020
KKR batsman Rahul Tripathi (Image: BCCI/IPL). Image Credit: ANI

Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) Rahul Tripathi was on Sunday reprimanded for breaching the Indian Premier League's (IPL) Code of Conduct during the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). "Rahul Tripathi, the Kolkata Knight Riders batsman, has been reprimanded for breaching the Indian Premier League's (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team's match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Abu Dhabi," IPL said in an official release.

"Tripathi admitted to the Level 1 offence 2.3 of the IPL's Code of Conduct. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding," it added. KKR defeated SRH in Super Over at Sheikh Zayed Stadium here on Sunday. Both teams scored 163 runs in their allotted 20 overs which had dragged the match into the Super Over.

During the match, SRH needed 30 runs from the last two overs. Shivam Mavi bowled the penultimate over and conceded 12 runs and took the wicket of in-form Abdul Samad (23). Hyderabad needed 18 runs off the last six balls and struggling Andre Russell bowled the last over of the innings. Warner failed to score two off the last ball and the match went into the Super Over.

Lockie Ferguson bowled the Super Over for KKR and bagged two wickets in the first three balls. KKR required three runs to win. Eoin Morgan and Dinesh Karthik came in to bat and easily took KKR over the line.

Latest News

Healthcare workers, high-risk people will get priority for COVID-19 vaccine in New York -governor

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Sunday that healthcare workers and high-risk populations, including some long-term care residents, would get priority in his state to receive a COVID-19 vaccine when one is approved and available.Accor...

Oppn parties attack Kerala govt over Union Min's COVID-19 spike remark

The Opposition parties in Kerala on Sunday hit out at the Left government over Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhans comments on the spike in COVID-19 cases in the state, and alleged that the health sector reflects thetrue picture of the sta...

Slovak government sets plans for mass COVID-19 testing amid surge

The Slovak government on Sunday approved plans to use up to 8,000 armed forces personnel to support mass testing of the population for COVID-19 as it battles a surge of infections. The country of 5.5 million wants to test people over the ag...

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel launches Cong theme song for Bihar polls

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday launched Congress theme song for the Bihar polls at the party headquarters here. The song Bole Bihar Badle Sarkar has been prepared by the partys social media team, a statement from the B...
