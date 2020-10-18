Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:15 PM EDT on Sunday, Oct 18

FOOTBALL-NFL-CLE-PIT-LINEUP, Field Level Media Jaguars: No new positives, game with Lions a go The Jacksonville Jaguars reported no new positive COVID-19 tests on Sunday morning and will face the Detroit Lions as scheduled. FOOTBALL-NFL-JAC-DET-COVID-19, Field Level Media NFL notebook News and notes from around the league.

Reuters | Updated: 18-10-2020 23:47 IST | Created: 18-10-2020 23:47 IST
Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:15 PM EDT on Sunday, Oct 18

BASEBALL Sunday's game coverage (all times ET) NLCS: Braves at Dodgers (G7), 8:15 p.m. Marlins president Hill out after contract ends Michael Hill is out after 19 years in the Miami Marlins front office as the team opted not to renew his contract. BASEBALL-MLB-MIA-HILL, Field Level Media MLB notebook Wrapping up the day's headlines around Major League Baseball. BASEBALL-MLB-NOTEBOOK, Field Level Media ---- NFL Sunday's game coverage: Texans at Titans, 1 p.m. Falcons at Vikings, 1 p.m. Washington at Giants, 1 p.m. Ravens at Eagles, 1 p.m. Bengals at Colts , 1 p.m. Browns at Steelers, 1 p.m. Bears at Panthers, 1 p..m. Lions at Jaguars, 1 p.m. Broncos at Patriots, 1 p.m. Jets at Dolphins, 4:05 p.m. Packers at Buccaneers, 4:25 p.m. Rams at 49ers, 8:20 p.m. Report: Mayfield, Landry, OBJ expected to play for Browns The Cleveland Browns are expected to have their top trio of offensive stars available when they visit the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, according to an ESPN report. FOOTBALL-NFL-CLE-PIT-LINEUP, Field Level Media Jaguars: No new positives, game with Lions a go The Jacksonville Jaguars reported no new positive COVID-19 tests on Sunday morning and will face the Detroit Lions as scheduled. FOOTBALL-NFL-JAC-DET-COVID-19, Field Level Media NFL notebook News and notes from around the league. FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK, Field Level Media

---- NCAA FOOTBALL NC State QB Leary out 4-8 weeks North Carolina State announced that quarterback Devin Leary would miss up to eight weeks after undergoing surgery to repair a broken fibula on Sunday. FOOTBALL-NCAAF-NCST-LEARY, Field Level Media Arkansas LB Yurachek, son of AD, arrested Arkansas linebacker Jake Yurachek was arrested early Sunday morning by campus police and charged with drunk driving, possession of a fraudulent/altered identification and careless driving. FOOTBALL-NCAAF-ARK-YURACHEK-ARREST, Field Level Media ---- GOLF PGA: CJ Cup Coverage of the fourth round of the CJ Cup. GOLF-PGA-CJCUP, Field Level Media Champions: Dominion Energy Charity Classic Coverage of the third round from Virginia. GOLF-CHAMP-DOMINION, Field Level Media

---- SOCCER Sunday's MLS coverage: New York City FC at Columbus, 6 p.m. Orlando at N.Y. Red Bulls, 7 p.m. D.C. United at FC Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. Atlanta at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m. Houston at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Los Angeles FC at Portland, 10 p.m. Vancouver at LA Galaxy, 10:30 p.m. Seattle at San Jose, 10:30 p.m. ----

TENNIS ATP recap A recap of the day's action on the ATP Tour at St. Petersburg, Russia; Cologne, Germany; Santa Margherita di Pula, Sardinia TENNIS-ATP-ROUNDUP, Field Level Media ---- MOTORSPORTS NASCAR Cup Series at Kansas , 2:30 p.m.

---- ESPORTS EVENT COVERAGE: League of Legends World Championship -- Shanghai CS:GO -- Intel Extreme Masters XV - New York Online: CIS CS:GO -- DreamHack Open Fall Dota -- ESL One Germany 2020 CS:GO -- Intel Extreme Masters XV - New York Online: North America

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

Churchgoers in Dutch 'Bible Belt' defy coronavirus instructions

Science News Roundup: Remdesivir questioned by WHO trial

Entertainment News Roundup: BTS manager Big Hit takes a beating as stock loses more than a fifth; TV executive Roth to step down next year and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

INTERVIEW-Trump envoy hopes Israeli-Arab peace deals will continue whatever the U.S. election result

Donald Trumps Middle East envoy said on Sunday the U.S. Presidents push for an Israeli-Arab rapprochement was gaining momentum and he hoped more accords would follow even if Trump loses next months election.Avi Berkowitz, who accompanied an...

MCDA members defer indefinite strike in 'public interest'

The Municipal Corporation Doctors Association MCDA on Sunday said the indefinite strike by its members over pending salaries, scheduled to begin from October 19, has been deferred in public interest. On October 14, the MCDA had threatened t...

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Happy Birthday Farid al-AtrashGoogle doodle today dedicates a beautiful doodle to Farid al-Atrash on his 110th birthday. He was a Syrian-Egyptian composer, singer, virtuoso oud player and actor.Farid al-Atrash was born in Al-Qurayya on Octo...

KXIP trump MI in second Super Over in dramatic IPL game

Kings XI Punjab showed nerves of steel as they defeated defending champions Mumbai Indians in an edge-of-the-seat IPL game that was decided via a second Super Over for the first time in the history of the tournament here on Sunday. Kieron P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020