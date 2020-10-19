Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Concussion, babies complicate All Blacks travel plans

Southern hemisphere rugby's governing body SANZAAR had allowed teams to name 46 players for the Championship, but Foster said his preference was to leave several in New Zealand to allow them to play the domestic provincial competition. "The goal is to take almost as few as possible to Australia because were keen for players to stay back and play," he said.

Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 19-10-2020 11:25 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 11:25 IST
Rugby-Concussion, babies complicate All Blacks travel plans

All Blacks coach Ian Foster will need to wait until later in the week before he is fully aware of who will be on the plane to Sydney on Sunday for the Rugby Championship with a number of injuries to assess. Prop Joe Moody, midfield back Peter Umaga-Jensen and lock Sam Whitelock are all going through concussion protocols, while Rieko Ioane is still dealing with a hamstring injury that forced him out of the second Bledisloe Cup test on Sunday.

The partners of three players are all also expected to give birth in the near future. "The next couple of days we'll get a final injury report, and we've just got to make sure we're really clear how we're tracking," Foster told reporters in Auckland on Monday.

"We've also got a couple of babies due and we'll get some more information about whether a few players might miss that first test and maybe join for the next one." The All Blacks beat the Wallabies 27-7 on Sunday and have been given the week off before they reassemble for the abridged Rugby Championship against Australia and Argentina.

Foster added that South Africa's withdrawal from the Rugby Championship and a relaxation of COVID-19 travel restrictions between New Zealand and New South Wales meant he would probably not need to take an extended squad to Australia. Southern hemisphere rugby's governing body SANZAAR had allowed teams to name 46 players for the Championship, but Foster said his preference was to leave several in New Zealand to allow them to play the domestic provincial competition.

"The goal is to take almost as few as possible to Australia because were keen for players to stay back and play," he said. "The issue is if we take too many players over early, they're kind of stuck over there because if you bring them back they've got to quarantine ... for two weeks and they're not going to be much use to (provincial) teams after that."

TRENDING

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

Churchgoers in Dutch 'Bible Belt' defy coronavirus instructions

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

London stocks track Asian gains on vaccine optimism

London stocks tracked gains in Asian markets on Monday as investors bet on a COVID-19 vaccine before the end of the year, although concerns over tougher business restrictions in the UK kept demand for risky assets in check. The blue-chip FT...

Was a bit angry and upset heading into the Super Over: Chris Gayle

The big-hitting Chris Gayle revealed that he felt angry and upset going in to the Super Over after Kings XI Punjab were in a comfortable position to win the IPL match against Mumbai Indians in regulation period. After defeating Royal Challe...

ED questions Farooq Abdullah in case related to alleged fraud in JK Cricket Association

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday questioned former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah in connection with a money laundering probe in a case related to the alleged embezzlement of Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association fund...

WRAPUP 3-China's economic recovery quickens as consumption returns

Chinas economic recovery accelerated in the third quarter as consumers shook off their coronavirus caution, although the weaker-than-expected headline growth suggested persistent risks for one of the few drivers of global demand.Gross domes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020