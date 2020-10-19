I'm going to return better, fitter and stronger: Virgil van Dijk after injury setback

After suffering an injury setback, Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk vowed that he will make sure he returns "better, fitter and stronger than ever before". The club on Sunday said Van Dijk will undergo surgery on the knee injury he sustained during Saturday's 2-2 draw against Everton.

Van Dijk took to Twitter and wrote: "This afternoon I met with a leading consultant to start the process of planning the finer details of my rehabilitation following the incident yesterday. I'm now fully focused on my recovery and will do everything I can to be back as quickly as possible. Despite the obvious disappointment, I'm a firm believer that within difficulty lies opportunity and with God's help I'm going to make sure I return better, fitter, and stronger than ever before." "In football, as in life, I believe everything happens for a reason and it's important to try and keep level-headed whether going through the highs or the lows. With the support of my wife, kids, family, and everyone at Liverpool, I'm ready for the challenge ahead," he added.

The centre-back damaged knee ligaments following an incident involving Blues goalkeeper Jordan Pickford after six minutes at Goodison Park. Van Dijk was required to be substituted and further assessment on the injury revealed that an operation will be needed. The player, in the post, further stated: "I'd like to thank everyone for the messages of support. It's meant a huge amount to me and my family, and now I'll be doing everything possible to support my teammates in any way I can ahead of a big few weeks ahead as I take my own recovery day by day. I'll be back."

Liverpool said no specific timescale is being placed upon his return to action at this stage. (ANI)