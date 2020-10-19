Young Boys surprised by fan limit at match

Left Menu
Swiss champion Young Boys says it was surprised by the decision of local authorities to limit stadium capacity to 1,000 ahead of this week's Europa League game against Roma.

19-10-2020
Swiss champion Young Boys says it was surprised by the decision of local authorities to limit stadium capacity to 1,000 ahead of this week's Europa League game against Roma. The club had already begun selling 8,200 tickets last week to season ticket holders for Thursday's game at the 32,000-capacity Stade de Suisse in Bern.

UEFA allows stadiums to be filled at 30% capacity for Champions League and Europa League games if local authorities allow amid the coronavirus pandemic. Local authorities in Bern reacted to the rising number of COVID-19 cases by re-imposing the limit of 1,000 people at major events.

