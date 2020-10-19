Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cycling-Jumbo-Visma launching Vos-led women's team in 2021

The Dutch team will be spearheaded by 33-year-old Vos, a 12-time world champion across three disciplines -- road, cyclocross and track -- and an Olympic champion on the road and track. "I am proud to be part of Team Jumbo-Visma. The vision and ambition of the team appeals to me and I look forward to starting together," the 33-year-old Vos said.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 19-10-2020 15:59 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 15:59 IST
Cycling-Jumbo-Visma launching Vos-led women's team in 2021

Jumbo-Visma, one of the leading men's outfits, is starting a women's team for the 2021 season with Dutch great Marianne Vos in the squad, they said in a statement https://www.teamjumbovisma.com/news/news/team-jumbo-visma-starts-womens-team-in-2021 on Monday. The creation of the team is a welcome boost for women's cycling, which has been badly hit by the COVID-19 crisis.

"The time is ripe to get started. It is fantastic to be able to make a major contribution to national and international women’s cycling through your own women’s team," team manager Richard Plugge said in the statement. The Dutch team will be spearheaded by 33-year-old Vos, a 12-time world champion across three disciplines -- road, cyclocross and track -- and an Olympic champion on the road and track.

"I am proud to be part of Team Jumbo-Visma. The vision and ambition of the team appeals to me and I look forward to starting together," the 33-year-old Vos said. Last week, the Paule Ka outfit stopped its activities with immediate effect saying the French fashion label sponsor had failed to make payments to the team in the last four months.

The first edition of the Paris-Roubaix women's race was also scraped from the calendar after the event was cancelled and Tour de France organisers have also yet to announce details of a highly-awaited major race on the back of the men's event. Jumbo-Visma are second in the men's world rankings after Slovenian Primoz Roglic finished second in the Tour de France and Belgian Wout van Aert won the Milan-Sanremo 'Monument' classic in August and was second in Sunday's Tour of Flanders.

TRENDING

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

UK government scientists warn COVID-19 reinfections 'to be expected'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

Maha Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari gifts bicycles to dabbawalas

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday gifted bicycles to several dabbawalas at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai.The keys of 12 bicycles were handed over by Koshyari to the dabbawalas.Subhash Talekar, president of Mumbai Dabbawala Associati...

FACTBOX-Wales to impose a two-week 'fire-break' lockdown as COVID-19 spreads

Wales said it would impose a two-week fire-break lockdown from Friday in which everybody apart from essential workers would have to stay at home to battle an accelerating second wave of the COVID-19 outbreak. Following are the details- The ...

Shashi Tharoor misusing IT panel to 'catch media attention', alleges BJP MP Nishikant Dubey

BJP leader Nishikant Dubey on Monday wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker OM Birla and alleged that senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has started Catch the Media Attention campaign by misusing the platform of the Standing Committee on Information...

Belgium says COVID-19 situation now worse than spring wave

The health situation in Belgium is worse than in March during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, with cases of infection reaching new highs and the number of people in hospital doubling each week, officials said on Monday.The situatio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020