Left Menu
Development News Edition

Virus cases increase in Bundesliga after international break

"And you get the impression that the national associations simply don't care.” Dortmund had to do without defender Manuel Akanji after he tested positive while on duty for Switzerland. “When you look at the rising numbers, you have to wonder whether it makes sense to stop (players from leaving) for the next break,” Leipzig sports director Markus Krösche said after his team's 2-0 win in Augsburg.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 19-10-2020 17:10 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 17:10 IST
Virus cases increase in Bundesliga after international break

Players are returning to the Bundesliga from international duty, and they are bringing the coronavirus with them. Hoffenheim played Borussia Dortmund on Saturday without Andrej Kramaric and Kasim Adams after they tested positive following national team matches with Croatia and Ghana, respectively. Czech Republic defender Pavel Kaderabek was in quarantine because of a family member's result.

Hoffenheim director of football Alexander Rosen said after the 1-0 loss that clubs would have to think about letting players leave again for international duty. “The clubs pay the players and work with everyone to ensure the processes are carried out properly," Rosen said. "And you get the impression that the national associations simply don't care.” Dortmund had to do without defender Manuel Akanji after he tested positive while on duty for Switzerland.

“When you look at the rising numbers, you have to wonder whether it makes sense to stop (players from leaving) for the next break,” Leipzig sports director Markus Krösche said after his team's 2-0 win in Augsburg. “There has to be clear guidance from FIFA on how it goes, especially in risk areas.” Leipzig was without Amadou Haidara. The midfielder had tested positive after helping Mali defeat Ghana 3-0 in a friendly in Turkey. Also, Hertha Berlin was upset that Mattéo Guendouzi returned from France's under-21 team with the virus.

“The signing was already very complicated,” Hertha coach Bruno Labbadia. “Now it's the worst case scenario.” Other cases are causing concern that soccer may be put on hold again as Germany appears to be dealing with a second wave of the virus. The country's disease control center reported 7,830 new cases over the previous 24 hours on Saturday, a record for the third day in a row. Second-division club Nuremberg reported two positive cases on Wednesday. The game between Osnabrück and Darmstadt was postponed with most of the home team in quarantine for 14 days after two of its players tested positive for COVID-19.

Union Berlin striker Max Kruse was criticized for posting an Instagram video showing him enjoying a visit to a shisha bar with friends. Berlin has some of Germany's highest virus infection rates. “It wasn't the cleverest from Max, he knows that himself,” Union teammate Marvin Friedrich said after the team's 1-1 draw at Schalke on Sunday.

Dortmund coach Lucien Favre assumes there will be more cases among players and he warned that the league may be suspended again. There was no soccer for two months when the pandemic started in March. “We have to keep trying to play as long as we can,” Favre said Saturday, adding that traveling was generally bad for the situation.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel was at the same time urging people to slow the spread of the virus by avoiding unnecessary travel and remaining home whenever possible. The Champions League starts Tuesday with teams flying all over the continent.

Dortmund will visit Lazio for its Champions League opener in Rome. Bayern Munich has games at Lokomotiv Moscow and Salzburg, Borussia Mönchengladbach visits Inter Milan and Shakhtar Donetsk, and Leipzig travels to Manchester United before the next international break in November. More infected players could increase the pressure on politicians to be seen to be taking action.

Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke on Saturday criticized officials for what he called “populist soccer bashing.” Most Bundesliga games took place without fans or with very few supporters attending over the weekend, and it appears the situation will remain for some time. Clubs are already struggling because of lost income from ticket sales. “It has to go on,” Watzke told broadcaster ZDF. “We need these ghost games (without fans) at least. If we also don't have those, it will get very tight.”

TRENDING

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

UK government scientists warn COVID-19 reinfections 'to be expected'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

Maha Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari gifts bicycles to dabbawalas

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday gifted bicycles to several dabbawalas at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai.The keys of 12 bicycles were handed over by Koshyari to the dabbawalas.Subhash Talekar, president of Mumbai Dabbawala Associati...

FACTBOX-Wales to impose a two-week 'fire-break' lockdown as COVID-19 spreads

Wales said it would impose a two-week fire-break lockdown from Friday in which everybody apart from essential workers would have to stay at home to battle an accelerating second wave of the COVID-19 outbreak. Following are the details- The ...

Shashi Tharoor misusing IT panel to 'catch media attention', alleges BJP MP Nishikant Dubey

BJP leader Nishikant Dubey on Monday wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker OM Birla and alleged that senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has started Catch the Media Attention campaign by misusing the platform of the Standing Committee on Information...

Belgium says COVID-19 situation now worse than spring wave

The health situation in Belgium is worse than in March during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, with cases of infection reaching new highs and the number of people in hospital doubling each week, officials said on Monday.The situatio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020