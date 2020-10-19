Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bala Devi returns to action for Rangers FC in Scotland

"I have been training with the team for about a couple of months now, and hopefully we will be physically ready to go once the league starts," Bala said. "Of course, our team gave us our fitness programmes, which was optional for us to follow when the pandemic struck.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 19-10-2020 17:20 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 17:20 IST
Bala Devi returns to action for Rangers FC in Scotland

Indian women's football team forward Bala Devi returned to action in faraway Scotland, coming on a as a second-half substitute in Rangers FC's 5-1 drubbing of Hearts Women FC in the Scottish top-flight. The 30-year-old Manipuri had decided to stay back in Glasgow during the global lockdown, brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. She got back into action with Scottish Women's Premier League resuming on Sunday.

Rangers Women FC got off to a flying start. "It was really good to be back on the football pitch once again. Being away from the pitch for so many months is not a good feeling," Bala was quoted as saying by the-aiff.com.

"But all those months of hard work paid off, and we have now started off with a win but this is only the start of a long season ahead." Bala had been training for the Rangers for around two months ahead of her first post-pandemic game against Hearts Women FC. "I have been training with the team for about a couple of months now, and hopefully we will be physically ready to go once the league starts," Bala said.

"Of course, our team gave us our fitness programmes, which was optional for us to follow when the pandemic struck. But I made it a point to follow the training modules given to me," she added. "The workouts I could do at home, I did indoors. I found a park near my home here in Glasgow, and did most of my training there, when it was safe to go out. Since there was a lot of open space I was also able to do some running, and that felt good." Such was her determination to keep her mind in the game that she doubled up her training efforts by joining her teammates from the Indian women's team to train together online.

However, it has not always been easy at her new home abroad. "The first month I was feeling quite lonely because all the other players went home as they were from nearby areas -- or at least from somewhere in the UK or the neighbouring countries. It was just a few others and myself that actually stayed back," said Bala. "But I kept in touch with everyone and that helped. The coaches also took good care of me. They even took me out shopping once the lockdown was over." The India striker feels that the months she spent in self-isolation gave her a new perspective on how to do things.

"That time really taught me how we should be ready for different situations in life. We never know what may happen. "A few years back, I would have laughed if anyone had told me that all major global activities would come to a standstill for a few months. But that is what happened," she said..

TRENDING

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

UK government scientists warn COVID-19 reinfections 'to be expected'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

31 in fray for bypolls to two assembly segments in Karnataka

A total of 31 candidates, including those of the ruling BJP, Congress and JDS, are in the fray for the November 3 byelections to two assembly constituencies in Karnataka after the deadline for withdrawal of nominations ended on Monday, offi...

Nadda assures local traders in West Bengal of right market for their products

BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Monday assured all the local traders in West Bengal that the Central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will bring right market condition for them. Addressing a meet...

Raj govt to appoint 1,500 CHOs more, raising total recruitment to 7,810

The Rajasthan government has decided to appoint 1,500 more Community Health Officers under the National Health Mission amid the ongoing recruitment of 6,310 of them. Now, a total of 7,810 CHOs would be appointed following Chief Minister Ash...

IFSCA introduces framework for 'Regulatory Sandbox'

The International Financial Services Centres Authority IFSCA, with an objective to develop a world-class FinTech hub at the IFSC located at GIFT City in Gandhinagar Gujarat, India, endeavours to encourage the promotion of financial technolo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020