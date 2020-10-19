Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Four positive COVID-19 tests at Brugge ahead of Champions League tie

Simon Mignolet, who kept goal for Belgium in last week’s internationals, plus team mates Odilon Kossounou and Michael Krmencik as well as CEO Vincent Mannaert were left behind when the squad travelled on Monday, the club said in a statement https://www.clubbrugge.be/en/news/four-positive-covid-19-tests-club. Brugge have also been hit by injury to Ivorian defender Simon Deli in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Standard Liege and the international also misses their opening Group F match.

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 19-10-2020 17:24 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 17:24 IST
Soccer-Four positive COVID-19 tests at Brugge ahead of Champions League tie

Belgium’s Club Brugge arrived in Russia for Tuesday’s Champions League group stage tie at Zenit St Petersburg without three players and their CEO who have all tested positive for the novel coronavirus including their first choice goalkeeper. Simon Mignolet, who kept goal for Belgium in last week’s internationals, plus team mates Odilon Kossounou and Michael Krmencik as well as CEO Vincent Mannaert were left behind when the squad travelled on Monday, the club said in a statement https://www.clubbrugge.be/en/news/four-positive-covid-19-tests-club.

Brugge have also been hit by injury to Ivorian defender Simon Deli in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Standard Liege and the international also misses their opening Group F match. “The infected players were immediately quarantined. None of them are displaying any symptoms,” said Monday's club statement.

“We are still going with a good feeling to Zenit, even if there are a few of our important team mates who had to stay at home,” captain Ruud Vormer said on Twitter. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris)

TRENDING

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

UK government scientists warn COVID-19 reinfections 'to be expected'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

31 in fray for bypolls to two assembly segments in Karnataka

A total of 31 candidates, including those of the ruling BJP, Congress and JDS, are in the fray for the November 3 byelections to two assembly constituencies in Karnataka after the deadline for withdrawal of nominations ended on Monday, offi...

Nadda assures local traders in West Bengal of right market for their products

BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Monday assured all the local traders in West Bengal that the Central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will bring right market condition for them. Addressing a meet...

Raj govt to appoint 1,500 CHOs more, raising total recruitment to 7,810

The Rajasthan government has decided to appoint 1,500 more Community Health Officers under the National Health Mission amid the ongoing recruitment of 6,310 of them. Now, a total of 7,810 CHOs would be appointed following Chief Minister Ash...

IFSCA introduces framework for 'Regulatory Sandbox'

The International Financial Services Centres Authority IFSCA, with an objective to develop a world-class FinTech hub at the IFSC located at GIFT City in Gandhinagar Gujarat, India, endeavours to encourage the promotion of financial technolo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020