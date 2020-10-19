Left Menu
We'll be waiting for you: Henderson wishes speedy recover to van Dijk

Liverpool skipper Jordon Henderson has wished a speedy recovery to Virgil van Dijk, saying that the entire side will be waiting for the return of the centre-back.

We'll be waiting for you: Henderson wishes speedy recover to van Dijk
Liverpool skipper Jordon Henderson (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Liverpool skipper Jordon Henderson has wished a speedy recovery to Virgil van Dijk, saying that the entire side will be waiting for the return of the centre-back. Liverpool on Sunday had said that Van Dijk will be undergoing knee surgery as he sustained an injury during Saturday's 2-2 draw against Everton.

"The comeback is always stronger than the setback. Recover well my brother, We'll be waiting for you," Henderson tweeted. The centre-back had damaged knee ligaments following an incident involving Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford after six minutes at Goodison Park on Saturday. Van Dijk was required to be substituted and further assessment of the injury revealed that an operation will be needed.

Liverpool also said that no specific timescale is being placed upon his return to action at this stage. Van Dijk had taken to Twitter on Sunday, saying: "This afternoon I met with a leading consultant to start the process of planning the finer details of my rehabilitation following the incident yesterday. I'm now fully focused on my recovery and will do everything I can to be back as quickly as possible. Despite the obvious disappointment, I'm a firm believer that within difficulty lies opportunity and with God's help I'm going to make sure I return better, fitter, and stronger than ever before."

"In football, as in life, I believe everything happens for a reason and it's important to try and keep level-headed whether going through the highs or the lows. With the support of my wife, kids, family, and everyone at Liverpool, I'm ready for the challenge ahead," he added. Liverpool and Everton had played out a 2-2 draw in the Premier League on Saturday. For Liverpool, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah scored the goals while Michael Keane and Dominic Calvert-Lewin netted the ball into the goalpost for Everton.

Liverpool is currently at second spot in the Premier League 2020-21 standings with 10 points from 5 matches. Liverpool will next take on Ajax in their Champions League fixture on Wednesday, October 21. After this match, Liverpool will return to Premier League with a game against Sheffield United on Saturday, October 24. (ANI)

