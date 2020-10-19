Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Cheika to be key as Argentina step up Tri-Nations preparations

With Argentina's European-based players only arriving in Australia this week and heading directly into 14 days of quarantine, Ledesma is grateful for the extra preparation time. "The reality is that the boys from Europe were only going to be able to come out of quarantine on Nov. 4, so preparing the team was going to be very difficult for that first game against the Springboks," he said.

Reuters | Updated: 19-10-2020 20:16 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 20:16 IST
Rugby-Cheika to be key as Argentina step up Tri-Nations preparations

Argentina’s home-based players will move out of quarantine in host nation Australia on Tuesday, allowing consultant Michael Cheika to work more closely with the group as they build towards a Tri-Nations series that also includes New Zealand. The squad arrived in Sydney from a training camp in Uruguay on Oct. 6 and will now be able to resume normal training under head coach Mario Ledesma, who is excited to see the impact ex-Wallabies coach Cheika will have on the team.

"The fact Michael can now be physically at training and in contact with the boys is great," Ledesma told the team website lospumas.com.ar. "He's very enthusiastic about the team. He's a person who transmits a lot of confidence and believes a lot in what he does. "He is very eager to work individually with the boys, so that will come in handy for the team."

Argentina were due to open their tournament against world champions South Africa on Nov. 7, but the latter’s withdrawal from the competition over player welfare concerns has given the Pumas an extra week to prepare for a clash with New Zealand. With Argentina's European-based players only arriving in Australia this week and heading directly into 14 days of quarantine, Ledesma is grateful for the extra preparation time.

"The reality is that the boys from Europe were only going to be able to come out of quarantine on Nov. 4, so preparing the team was going to be very difficult for that first game against the Springboks," he said. Argentina are hoping to have three friendly matches before meeting the formidable New Zealand side.

"The friendlies are essential," Ledesma said. "Having the possibility to play three games before New Zealand seems like little preparation, but for us it is very important."

TRENDING

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

UK government scientists warn COVID-19 reinfections 'to be expected'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

5,018 new COVID-19 cases in Karnataka

A total of 5,018 new COVID-19 cases and 64 deaths were reported in Karnataka on Monday, taking the total number of cases to 7,70,604 in the state. According to the government data, as many as 8,005 people were discharged during the same per...

HC restrains Customs from arresting Sivasankar till Oct 23, suspended officer discharged from hospital

In a temporary relief to suspended IAS officer M Sivasankar, the Kerala High Court on Monday restrained the Customs, probing the gold smuggling case, from arresting him till October 23 while he was discharged from a hospital, three days aft...

CAA to be implemented soon, TMC believes in divide and rule politics: Nadda

BJP national president J P Nadda Monday said the execution of the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA has been delayed due to the pandemic and asserted that the law will be implemented soon. Nadda, who was speaking at a meeting of social groups o...

Algerian women push for more rights at Berber soccer tournament

Algerian women in bright Berber dress ululating, singing and beating drums at a soccer tournament last week were pushing their fight for gender equality - a cause that has come under greater scrutiny in Algeria after a brutal attack this mo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020