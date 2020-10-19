Left Menu
Development News Edition

English women's soccer targets titles, player development

Most immediately it's deciding on a coach for the Olympics next month and whether Phil Neville should lead the British team in Japan. Then there's an expectation that Neville's England successor, Sarina Wiegman, wins the European Championship in 2022 or the World Cup a year later.

PTI | London | Updated: 19-10-2020 22:13 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 22:04 IST
English women's soccer targets titles, player development
Representative Images Image Credit: Pixbay

England's soccer leadership has a couple of priorities for the women's teams. Most immediately it's deciding on a coach for the Olympics next month and whether Phil Neville should lead the British team in Japan.

Then there's an expectation that Neville's England successor, Sarina Wiegman, wins the European Championship in 2022 or the World Cup a year later. But the English Football Association also has to think about long-term objectives and getting more girls to play the game from a young age.

So in a new four-year strategy, "Inspiring Positive Change," the FA is aiming for every girl aged between five and 11 to have equal access to football at their school or club. They also want to create more ways for aspiring players to access clubs. For the third season, England is home to Europe's only fully professional women's league, which is subsidized by the FA but is proving increasingly attractive to foreign broadcasters buying rights.

And England has become one of the most competitive international sides, reaching the semifinals of two consecutive World Cups and a European Championship. The next edition of the Euros is on home soil in 2022 after being delayed by a year due to the pandemic.

Neville, whose side lost the 2019 World Cup semifinal to the United States, is staying around as England coach for the chance to win the continental title at Wembley. And he's not even certain to be getting the chance to go to Tokyo with the British team before Wiegman takes charge next September after leaving her job with the Netherlands.

"We will make that call and announce in November," Sue Campbell, the FA's director of the women's game, said Monday. "We, of course, want to win a major tournament. But to do that, we don't want to just win a major tournament once. We want to continue to win a major tournament for years ahead." The FA also wants to instil a tactical approach in its national teams, having analysed the development by the U.S., France, Germany, Japan, the Netherlands and Spain. "We've looked in depth at what they're doing and we want to develop a way of working, a style of playing that we believe will make us successful in 2023 and beyond," Campbell said. "We've looked at everything from how we want to defend and how we want to move forward and how we want to transition from defense to attack." The profile of the women's game in England has been enhanced in recent weeks by the arrival of American World Cup winners, including Tobin Heath and Christen Press, who scored their first goals for Manchester United on Sunday.

The Women's Super League is still operated by the FA but it would be willing to cede control for another body that could enhance its development. "We've made it very clear as an FA we have no long-term ambition to hang on to the league for the sake of it," Campbell said. "But we're very committed to make sure that when it does step away, we've done all the due diligence necessary to make sure this remains healthy and sustainable.

"It will move, I'm sure, in the future, but we don't have a timeframe and that board will make that decision.".

TRENDING

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

Nadda asks party workers to continue fight against TMC's "state-sponsored terror" in Bengal

BJP national president J P Nadda Monday urged party workers to continue their fight against state-sponsored terror by the TMC government in West Bengal and exuded confidence of winning the 2021 assembly polls in the state. Nadda, who was on...

549 new coronavirus cases in Pune district

Pune district reported 549 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its caseload to 3,15,011, a health official said on Monday evening. With 42 fatalities, the death toll in the district reached 7,491, he added.Of the 549 cases, 2...

CISF arrests man with 7.62 mm caliber live round at Noida metro station

The Central Industrial Security Force CISF on Monday nabbed a man with a live round of 7.62 mm caliber at Noida Sector-62 Metro station. The accused has been identified as Sagar Chauhan 22 and is a native of Shamli city of Meerut in Uttar P...

Kerala HC dismisses state's plea against lease of Trivandrum airport

Kerala High Court dismissed Kerala Governments petition challenging the Union governments decision to lease out the right of operation, management and development of the Thiruvananthapuram international airport to Adani Enterprises Limited....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020