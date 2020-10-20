Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Ireland Six Nations clash with Italy to go ahead

Ireland will be able to resume their Six Nations campaign in Dublin against Italy on Saturday after the Irish government exempted elite sport when it moved the country to the highest level of COVID-19 restrictions for six weeks on Monday. Both Ireland and Italy have only played three Six Nations matches compared to the four completed by the other sides.

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 20-10-2020 03:00 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 03:00 IST
Rugby-Ireland Six Nations clash with Italy to go ahead

Ireland will be able to resume their Six Nations campaign in Dublin against Italy on Saturday after the Irish government exempted elite sport when it moved the country to the highest level of COVID-19 restrictions for six weeks on Monday. Ireland's Six Nations clash with Italy became the first big novel coronavirus sporting casualty in the country in March and the rearranged game was in doubt as the government's original framework called for a ban on elite sport under the top level.

The exemption means Ireland's home Autumn Nations Cup in November and December are also set to go ahead, as is the national soccer team's Nations League game in Dublin against Bulgaria on Nov. 18. Both Ireland and Italy have only played three Six Nations matches compared to the four completed by the other sides. A bonus point win for the hosts would put Ireland one point ahead of England and France going into the final round of games.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

Rugby-Brown appointed to second stint as Highlanders' head coach

Former Otago Highlanders stalwart Tony Brown has been appointed as new head coach for a second stint in charge of the team. Brown replaces Aaron Mauger, whose three-year contract had expired at the end of the domestic Super Rugby Aotearoa c...

Trump: U.S. to remove Sudan from state terrorism sponsors list after payment to victims

President Donald Trump announced on Monday the United States would remove Sudan from its list of state sponsors of terrorism as soon as Khartoum sets aside the 335 million it has agreed to pay to American victims of militant attacks and the...

Ireland imposes some of Europe's toughest COVID-19 curbs

Ireland announced some of Europes toughest COVID-19 constraints on Monday, shutting non-essential retail, limiting restaurants and pubs to take away service and telling people not to travel more than five kilometres 3 miles from their home....

Ireland aiming to return to Level 3 restrictions by Dec.1, PM says

The Irish government is aiming to return to Level 3 COVID-19 restrictions at the end of the six week period on the highest stage, Level 5, that will kick in this week, Prime Minister Micheal Martin said on Monday.In order to do so, the gove...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020