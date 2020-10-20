Left Menu
MLS announces programs to combat racism, promote diversity

MLS says the programs came after several months of discussions with key league stakeholders, including a recent meeting between the MLS board and the Black Players For Change, an independent organization of more than 170 MLS players coaches and staff aimed at confronting racial inequality. MLS Commissioner Don Garber will sit on a new diversity committee consisting of members of the MLS board of governors, representatives of Black Players For Change, club executives, coaches, former MLS players and members of Pitch Black, a resource group of Black employees from the MLS office.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 20-10-2020 09:52 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 09:52 IST
MLS announces programs to combat racism, promote diversity

Major League Soccer announced a series of initiatives to combat racism, advocate for social justice and increase diversity in the sport.

MLS Commissioner Don Garber will sit on a new diversity committee consisting of members of the MLS board of governors, representatives of Black Players For Change, club executives, coaches, former MLS players and members of Pitch Black, a resource group of Black employees from the MLS office. The committee will work with the league to develop a strategy toward diversity, inclusion, opportunity and social justice.

“Major League Soccer is committed to utilizing our wide-ranging platforms to create meaningful programs to address racism and social injustice in society and in the sport of soccer,” Garber said in a statement. The league also plans to address issues involving marginalized communities and promote voting initiatives.

