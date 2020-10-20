Left Menu
Virat Kohli leads wishes as Virender Sehwag turns 42

Virender Shewag turned 42 on Tuesday and wishes poured in for the former India batsman from the cricket fraternity.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2020 12:53 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 12:53 IST
Virat Kohli leads wishes as Virender Sehwag turns 42
Former India cricketers Virender Sehwag and VVS Laxman (Photo/ VVS Laxman Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Virender Shewag turned 42 on Tuesday and wishes poured in for the former India batsman from the cricket fraternity. India captain Virat Kohli took to Twitter and wrote: "Happy birthday @virendersehwag bhai. Have a great day."

"Many more happy returns of the day to a man whose positivity and self-belief is always a reminder of how to keep things simple in life. #HappyBirthdayViru!," former cricketer VVS Laxman tweeted. In a 104-match long Test career, Sehwag scored 8586 runs at an impressive average of 49.34. He scored 23 centuries and 32 fifties in a 12-year long stint in the longest format.

He smashed the fastest Test triple-century off just 278 deliveries to join Don Bradman and Brian Lara in the list of players to score two triples. He made 319 off 304 balls against South Africa at Chennai in 2008 with 42 fours and five sixes.

Sehwag's previous triple ton was against Pakistan at Multan in 2004. Also, he is the only Indian with two Test triple tons.

Former cricketer Suresh Raina wrote: "Happy birthday viru bhai @virendersehwag. My big brother, always inspired me & guided through various paths of life. Wishing you nothing but the best always. Have an amazing day paji." "Le hatho mai hath chal tuu oh sathi chal... Happy birthday brother @virendersehwag Kush raho tandrust raho.. #legand #HappyBirthdayVirenderSehwag," Harbhajan Singh tweeted.

Sehwag also played 251 ODIs and amassed 8273 runs with 15 tons and 38 fifties. He announced his retirement from all forms of international cricket in October 2015. (ANI)

