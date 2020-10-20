Left Menu
Ben Lister replaces Mark Chapman to become first COVID-19 substitute

Auckland seam bowler Ben Lister has become the first COVID-19 substitute after he was named as a replacement for batsman Mark Chapman.

ANI | Auckland | Updated: 20-10-2020 13:44 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 13:44 IST
Ben Lister replaces Mark Chapman to become first COVID-19 substitute
Auckland Cricket logo. Image Credit: ANI

Auckland seam bowler Ben Lister has become the first COVID-19 substitute after he was named as a replacement for batsman Mark Chapman. The team said Chapman underwent a test and is awaiting results after feeling ill on Monday. Auckland are playing against Otago in the Plunket Shield.

"TEAM NEWS | Ollie Pringle makes his First-Class debut becoming No.524. Ben Lister starts as Covid-19 replacement with Mark Chapman awaiting test results after feeling ill yesterday," Auckland Cricket tweeted. New Zealand coach Gary Stead said following the protocols is the right thing as cricket is not immune from the coronavirus pandemic.

"I wasn't aware until I got here this morning, that Mark Chapman had been feeling ill and had to get a Covid test. But from my perspective, it's great that he's not penalised for doing the right thing in what is obviously different times we face in the world," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Stead as saying. "Just shows that we and cricket aren't immune to that either, so following the right protocols is definitely the right thing to do," he added.

In June, the International Cricket Council (ICC) had approved COVID-19 substitutes for Test cricket. (ANI)

