Virgil van Dijk's injury is massive blow for Liverpool: Jordan Henderson

Liverpool's Jordan Henderson said teammate Virgil van Dijk's injury is a 'massive blow' for the team but is confident that the latter will come back stronger.

ANI | Liverpool | Updated: 20-10-2020 14:13 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 14:13 IST
Jordan Henderson with Virgil van Dijk. (Photo/ Jordan Henderson Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

Liverpool's Jordan Henderson said teammate Virgil van Dijk's injury is a 'massive blow' for the team but is confident that the latter will come back stronger. "Yeah, it's a tough one. It's a big blow for us. For him personally, obviously. But for us as a team, a massive blow. I'm just gutted for him. So, it's been a tough couple of days, I spoke to him yesterday. And yeah, it's a difficult moment, but that's when you need to be there for each other," the club's official website quoted Henderson as saying.

"I'll be there as much as I possibly can for him, I'm sure the lads will do the same and his family certainly will, to help him through the journey he'll go on. But I'm sure he'll be back stronger. In the meantime we've got to do everything we can to help make us stronger and basically go and win as many games as we can for him, really," he added. The club on Sunday said Van Dijk will undergo surgery on the knee injury he sustained during Saturday's 2-2 draw against Everton.

The centre-back damaged knee ligaments following an incident involving Blues goalkeeper Jordan Pickford after six minutes at Goodison Park. Van Dijk was required to be substituted and further assessment on the injury revealed that an operation will be needed. Liverpool had said that no specific timescale is being placed upon his return to action at this stage. The team is currently preparing for the Champions League clash against Ajax, slated to take place on October 22. (ANI)

