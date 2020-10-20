Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Zimbabwe coach Rajput opts out of Pakistan tour

Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) said in a statement they had been contacted by the Embassy of India in Harare, requesting that Rajput be exempted from the tour "in accordance with the travel guidelines stipulated by the Government of India for its citizens". ZC also confirmed that Rajput had received a visa from the Embassy of Pakistan, refuting various reports that suggested he had been denied.

Reuters | Updated: 20-10-2020 15:56 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 15:56 IST
Cricket-Zimbabwe coach Rajput opts out of Pakistan tour

Zimbabwe bowling coach Douglas Hondo will lead the side during their six-match limited overs tour of Pakistan after head coach Lalchand Rajput opted not to travel with the squad. Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) said in a statement they had been contacted by the Embassy of India in Harare, requesting that Rajput be exempted from the tour "in accordance with the travel guidelines stipulated by the Government of India for its citizens".

ZC also confirmed that Rajput had received a visa from the Embassy of Pakistan, refuting various reports that suggested he had been denied. Zimbabwe will play three ODIs in Rawalpindi, starting on Oct. 30, before travelling to Lahore for the three Twenty20 internationals.

Nuclear-armed neighbours India and Pakistan have gone to war three times since gaining independence in 1947, with tensions having flared in recent years.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Floods in southern France to cost 210 mln euros -insurance body

Damage caused by floods and heavy rain in southeastern France is expected to cost 210 million euros 248.12 million in insurance claims, French insurance body FFA and reinsurer CCR said on Monday.FFA and CCR also said in a statement that 72 ...

Nagorno-Karabakh says death toll among its military rises to 772

The defence ministry of the Nagorno-Karabakh region said on Tuesday it had recorded another 43 casualties among its military, pushing its total military toll to 772 since fighting with Azeri forces erupted on Sept. 27.The fighting has surge...

Samsung grabs 5th spot in Interbrand's list of Best Global Brands 2020

Samsung Electronics has grabbed the fifth spot in Interbrands list of Best Global Brands 2020 with a brand value of USD 62.3 billion, a 2 rise from USD 61.1 billion in the previous year and a twelvefold increase from its initial evaluation ...

Zimbabwe coach Rajput skips Pakistan tour after Indian Embassy in Harare seeks exemption: ZC

Zimbabwe cricket coach Lalchand Rajput has not travelled with the team for a tour of Pakistan after the Indian embassy in Harare requested his exemption from the limited-over series. A statement from Zimbabwe Cricket said that Rajput will m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020