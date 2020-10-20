Mumbai City FC ropes in defender Mohamad Rakip
Indian Super League side Mumbai City FC on Tuesday announced the signing of defender Mohamad Rakip for two years ahead of the upcoming season.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-10-2020 16:34 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 16:34 IST
Indian Super League side Mumbai City FC on Tuesday announced the signing of defender Mohamad Rakip for two years ahead of the upcoming season. The 20-year-old right back came through the youth system, starting at the AIFF Elite Academy, and secured a move to Kerala Blasters in 2017, where he played for the B team in the I-League 2nd Division during the 2017-18 campaign.
Rakip eventually progressed to the senior team at Kerala Blasters, making 26 appearances for the club over two seasons. He was also a part of the preliminary Indian squad for the 2017 FIFA U-17 World Cup but failed to make it to the final team. "I am excited at this huge opportunity I now have in front of me and I want to thank Mumbai City for the faith they have shown in me. I am 20 and I believe that I have a lot to learn and achieve in my career," Rakip was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the club.
"Working with the best players in India and the best coach in the league will certainly help me become a much better player." Head coach Sergio Lobera described Rakip as "one of the finest young footballers we have in India at the moment". "He has shown incredible progress and all-round growth in the last couple of seasons. While he has tremendous potential and a great future ahead of him, I am confident he can hit the ground running and make a difference to our team immediately," Lobera said.
