Ahmedabad will host pink-ball Test between India and England, says Ganguly

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly on Tuesday confirmed that the day-night Test between India and England will be played in Ahmedabad next year.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 20-10-2020 19:30 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 19:30 IST
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly on Tuesday confirmed that the day-night Test between India and England will be played in Ahmedabad next year. England and India are slated to play five Tests and a limited-overs series next year. Ganguly said that the venues for Test matches have not been finalised yet, but he confirmed that the day-night Test would be played in Ahmedabad.

"We have not decided on the venues for the England series, we have some tentative plans, but there is some time and the series is in February, we have time on our hands. The day-night Test will be played in Ahmedabad," Ganguly told reporters at an event here in Kolkata. Last week, ANI had reported that the day-night Test between India and England would be played either in Ahmedabad or Kolkata.

The Apex Council of the BCCI had met virtually on Saturday and the three major areas of focus as per the agenda was the upcoming tour of Australia, England's visit post the Australia series and starting the Indian domestic season. "The idea is to create a bio-secure bubble across three to four venues as per permission from the government. The pink-ball Test will be held either in Ahmedabad or Kolkata. That call will be taken at the right time looking at the conditions. But yes, England is coming over to India," a BCCI official had told ANI.

When asked to talk about the exciting talent at show in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), Ganguly said: "IPL is a huge tournament. Every team has nice players, Delhi and Mumbai are playing well, KL Rahul is en established player, but Mayank has been a huge find for Punjab. The BCCI president also said that the Annual General Meeting would take place in the coming days and the fate of the Ranji Trophy will be decided then.

"The AGM will happen in the coming days and then it will be decided as to when Ranji Trophy can start," said Ganguly. Asked as to when the team selection for the upcoming series against Australia will take place, Ganguly replied: "There will be team selection happening in a few days for the series against Australia." (ANI)

