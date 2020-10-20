Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Test rugby return means adjustments for Wales, says Tipuric

“Everyone knows it’s different, even the build-up is much quieter than normal which is a bit weird,” he said amid a lockdown in Wales as novel coronavirus infections increase. Similar restrictions are in force in Paris where the Welsh meet France in a warm-up test at Stade de France on Saturday.

Reuters | Cardiff | Updated: 20-10-2020 21:14 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 21:14 IST
Rugby-Test rugby return means adjustments for Wales, says Tipuric

Wales loose forward Justin Tipuric anticipates some adjustment for himself and his team mates as test rugby in the northern hemisphere returns this weekend after the COVID-19 hiatus. “Everyone knows it’s different, even the build-up is much quieter than normal which is a bit weird,” he said amid a lockdown in Wales as novel coronavirus infections increase.

Similar restrictions are in force in Paris where the Welsh meet France in a warm-up test at Stade de France on Saturday. “We are in a lucky position to be continuing to be doing what we are doing in a such a strange time," Tipuric told a news conference on Tuesday.

"Hopefully this weekend we can get the Welsh public to tune in and chill out by putting a good performance on. "It’s going to be a little weird playing again. It has been a long time out of international rugby and normally with tests you get the big crowds and all that side of it and it’s going to be weird not having that.”

Tipuric, 31, said the strict heath protocols in place at the team's resort hotel and training centre took some getting used to. “We have our own rooms now when before we shared with someone and there are separate changing rooms for the backs and forwards. We trust in all the protocols. The best thing we can do is just concentrate on the game.”

Saturday’s match is a warm-up before both countries complete their delayed Six Nations schedule on Oct. 31 when Wales host Scotland in Llanelli and France take on Ireland in Paris. “There is no such thing as a friendly against France. A test match is a test and we know they'll come guns blazing. They’ve had a good Six Nations,” the British & Irish Lions flank added, which included beating Wales 27-23 in Cardiff in February. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Also Read: Rugby-Henderson to miss Ireland's Six Nations matches due to three-week ban

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

German govt to commission institutional racism study

The German government will commission a study of institutional racism in society, the Interior Ministry said on Tuesday, after a series of scandals in which police officers and soldiers were found to be harbouring far-right sentiments. The ...

Two bogies of Gorakhpur-Kolkata special train derail

Two bogies of Gorakhpur-Kolkata special train jumped off the track Tuesday in between Muzaffarpur and Samastipur under East Central Railway zone, a senior ECR official said. There is no report of any human casaulty, Chief Public Relation Of...

ICC prosecutor says Bashir and other suspects must face justice over Darfur

Ousted Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir and other suspects wanted by the International Criminal Court for alleged war crimes and genocide in Darfur must face justice without further delay, the courts chief prosecutor said on Tuesday.Option...

BJP leaders, Union ministers urge people to follow PM Modi's advice on COVID-19

Senior BJP leaders and Union ministers on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modis appeal to the people against getting complacent in the fight against COVID-19 should be followed in letter and spirit as it for the welfare of everyone. Pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020