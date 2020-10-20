Left Menu
Development News Edition

Historic hundred from Dhawan takes Delhi to 164/5

KXIP bowled well at the back end of the innings to restrict DC to below 180 with lead pacer Mohammed Shami (2/28) being the stand out performer. Fresh off a hundred in the last game, Dhawan began by slog sweeping offie Glenn Maxwell in the opening over.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 20-10-2020 21:51 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 21:28 IST
Historic hundred from Dhawan takes Delhi to 164/5
Delhi Capitals batsman Shikhar Dhawan (Image: BCCI/IPL) Image Credit: ANI

Shikhar Dhawan became the first batsman to score back-to-back hundreds in the IPL as his sensational effort took Delhi Capitals to 164 for five against Kings XI Punjab here. Dhawan cracked an unbeaten 106 off 61 balls which included 12 fours and three sixes.

It seemed he was batting on a different surface with the second highest score of the innings coming from skipper Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant, who made 14 each. KXIP bowled well at the back end of the innings to restrict DC to below 180 with lead pacer Mohammed Shami (2/28) being the stand out performer.

Fresh off a hundred in the last game, Dhawan began by slog sweeping offie Glenn Maxwell in the opening over. Shaw, who failed to get off the mark in the preview two games, perished cheaply once again, trying to smash Jimmy Neesham over extra cover when he was in no position to play that aerial stroke.

Iyer too did not last long after getting off the mark with a lofted cover drive that went for a six with Delhi reaching 83 for two in 10 overs. At the other end, Dhawan grew in confidence and an example of that was the way he drove a full ball from Shami over mid-off.

The southpaw crossed the 5000-run mark in the IPL by sweeping leggie Ravi Bishnoi for a six over deep square-leg, becoming the fifth batsmen to do so in the tournament's history. He got to his century, another landmark, with a double off left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh.

However, he did not get the required support from the other end as Delhi ended with a below-par total. Delhi made three changes by bringing back a fit again Pant and Shimron Hetmyer, who made way for wicketkeeper Alex Carey in the former's absence.

Bowling all-rounder Daniel Sams was handed his debut cap with the Australian replacing in-form pacer Anrich Nortje. KXIP surprisingly replaced Chris Jordan with Neesham after the Englishman had a decent outing in the previous game against Mumbai Indians.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

German govt to commission institutional racism study

The German government will commission a study of institutional racism in society, the Interior Ministry said on Tuesday, after a series of scandals in which police officers and soldiers were found to be harbouring far-right sentiments. The ...

Two bogies of Gorakhpur-Kolkata special train derail

Two bogies of Gorakhpur-Kolkata special train jumped off the track Tuesday in between Muzaffarpur and Samastipur under East Central Railway zone, a senior ECR official said. There is no report of any human casaulty, Chief Public Relation Of...

ICC prosecutor says Bashir and other suspects must face justice over Darfur

Ousted Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir and other suspects wanted by the International Criminal Court for alleged war crimes and genocide in Darfur must face justice without further delay, the courts chief prosecutor said on Tuesday.Option...

BJP leaders, Union ministers urge people to follow PM Modi's advice on COVID-19

Senior BJP leaders and Union ministers on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modis appeal to the people against getting complacent in the fight against COVID-19 should be followed in letter and spirit as it for the welfare of everyone. Pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020