A magnificent century from Shikhar Dhawan had powered Delhi Capitals to post 164 runs but skipper Shreyas Iyer feels that the side was still 10 runs short of the par score.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 20-10-2020 23:43 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 23:43 IST
IPL 13: We fell 10 runs short, admits DC skipper Iyer
Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer (Image: BCCI/IPL). Image Credit: ANI

A magnificent century from Shikhar Dhawan had powered Delhi Capitals to post 164 runs but skipper Shreyas Iyer feels that the side was still 10 runs short of the par score. Kings XI Punjab defeated Delhi Capitals by five wickets here at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday.

Delhi Capitals, who were looking to put on a mammoth total batting first, just scored 164 runs in their allotted 20 overs as KXIP staged a late comeback courtesy of some fine bowling by Mohammed Shami. Shami gave away just six and seven runs in his last two (18th and 20th) overs. Skipper Iyer wasn't happy with his bowlers as they could stop KXIP's batsmen from chasing the target.

"I feel we fell 10 runs short. Nevertheless, we have got a lot of learnings from this game. Shikhar batted brilliantly, that is positive. Tushar leaked a lot of runs, but this has happened to the best of all. So he will learn a lot from him," said Iyer during the post-match presentation via host broadcaster Star Sports. "The message from Shikhar to the new batsmen was that the wicket was stopping a little bit," he added.

With this win, KXIP has gone to the fifth position in the points table with 8 points from 10 matches while Delhi Capitals is still at the top of the table with 14 points from 10 matches. "I am really glad this happened because the boys will be really motivated in the next game. The fielding wasn't up to the mark. So we will learn from this and come back," said Iyer.

Delhi Capitals will next lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Saturday. (ANI)

