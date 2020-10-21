Soccer-Lazio mark Champions League return with win over Dortmund
Lazio's Ciro Immobile scored against his former club Borussia Dortmund in a 3-1 home victory marking their return to the Champions League group phase after a 13-year absence on Tuesday. Earlier on Tuesday, Belgium’s Club Brugge snatched a stoppage-time winner to beat Zenit St Petersburg 2-1 in Russia in their opener in the group.Reuters | Rome | Updated: 21-10-2020 02:27 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 02:27 IST
Lazio's Ciro Immobile scored against his former club Borussia Dortmund in a 3-1 home victory marking their return to the Champions League group phase after a 13-year absence on Tuesday. Their second was credited as an own goal by keeper Marwin Hitz while substitute Jean-Daniel Akpa-Akpro got the third as the Italians shrugged off their poor form in the new Serie A season to secure a winning start to their Group F campaign.
Dortmund's Norway striker Erling Haaland kept up his prolific Champions League scoring form with a second-half goal to make it 2-1 but that was to be the German club’s consolation. Earlier on Tuesday, Belgium’s Club Brugge snatched a stoppage-time winner to beat Zenit St Petersburg 2-1 in Russia in their opener in the group. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris)
- READ MORE ON:
- Italians
- German
- Ken
- Marwin Hitz
- Lazio
ALSO READ
Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,639 to 303,258; India's coronavirus infections rise to 6.69 million and more
German industrial orders rose at a 'remarkable pace' in August
German industrial orders rose at a 'remarkable pace' in August
Syrians ask German prosecutors to look into chemical attacks
Germany urges quick implementation of EU recovery funds as infections rise