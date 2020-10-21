Soccer-Lazio mark Champions League return with win over Dortmund

Lazio's Ciro Immobile scored against his former club Borussia Dortmund in a 3-1 home victory marking their return to the Champions League group phase after a 13-year absence on Tuesday. Their second was credited as an own goal by keeper Marwin Hitz while substitute Jean-Daniel Akpa-Akpro got the third as the Italians shrugged off their poor form in the new Serie A season to secure a winning start to their Group F campaign.

Dortmund's Norway striker Erling Haaland kept up his prolific Champions League scoring form with a second-half goal to make it 2-1 but that was to be the German club’s consolation. Earlier on Tuesday, Belgium’s Club Brugge snatched a stoppage-time winner to beat Zenit St Petersburg 2-1 in Russia in their opener in the group. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris)