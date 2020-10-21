Left Menu
Development News Edition

Want to utilise opportunities and prove myself to team: Nisha

Newcomer in the Indian Women's Hockey Team back line, Nisha, said she wants to use the opportunities she gets and prove herself to the team.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 21-10-2020 13:26 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 13:26 IST
Want to utilise opportunities and prove myself to team: Nisha
Hockey India logo . Image Credit: ANI

Newcomer in the Indian Women's Hockey Team back line, Nisha, said she wants to use the opportunities she gets and prove herself to the team. The player has made positive strides since her debut last year at the FIH Series Final. She was part of the Indian Team that toured New Zealand earlier this year.

"I just want to utilize the opportunities I get and prove myself to the team. The New Zealand Tour was a great exposure for me and I got to learn a lot from that tour especially about the match temperament required to play against good teams like New Zealand," Nisha said in a statement. For her, this year, because of the coronavirus pandemic, has been all about mental toughness, learning from her seniors, and executing what the coach says. "It has been a very challenging year for everyone but we have to count our blessing for being in a very secure environment. Because I am part of Hockey India's national program, I am able to enjoy the comforts of training in a safe environment like SAI and work on my game," expressed Nisha.

She further added that the seniors in the team have been a big support during the pandemic. "It is not easy to be in Camp for long period but the seniors have made it easy and they have been supportive all along particularly during the lockdown when there were no activities. The coaching staff too have been supportive and often check with us during one-on-one meetings about how we are feeling and how our family is doing. This shows that we are being cared for," she said. With no tournaments this year, Nisha feels this is a great opportunity to improve her skills as a defender.

"Personally, I feel this is a great opportunity to improve my own game and pay more attention to tactical awareness, PC defending. This is an important phase for me as it provides ample time to get used to the level required in the Senior team. The pool of players in the Senior Women's team is quite strong and if I need to make a place in the team for big tournaments, I need to bring my A game to every session and I am committed to doing that," she said. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

EXCLUSIVE-AstraZeneca U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial may resume as soon as this week -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanon's President vows to see through PM nomination, face anyone blocking reforms

Lebanons President Michel Aoun said on Wednesday he would shoulder his responsibility in designating a prime minister to form a new government that must enact reforms to help the country out of financial crisis. In a televised speech, Aoun ...

Senzo Mchunu calls on NSG to promote ethics, productivity in public service

Public Service and Administration Minister Senzo Mchunu has called on the National School of Government NSG to enhance its role in assisting the government to promote ethics, productivity and innovation in the public service.We need to brin...

BJP-JD(U) alliance similar to 'superhit' opening pair of Sachin-Sehwag in cricket, Rajnath Singh tells election rally in Bihar.

BJP-JDU alliance similar to superhit opening pair of Sachin-Sehwag in cricket, Rajnath Singh tells election rally in Bihar....

Stalin urges Tamil Nadu Governor to give assent to school students' reservation Bill for medical studies

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam DMK President MK Stalin on Wednesday urged Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit to give his assent to the bill passed in State Assembly to provide 7.5 per cent horizontal reservation for government school student...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020