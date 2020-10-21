Left Menu
IPL 13: Shami is best yorker bowler in competition right now, says Maxwell

After registering a comfortable five-wicket win over Delhi Capitals, Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) all-rounder Glenn Maxwell said that teammate Mohammad Shami is currently the best yorker bowler in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 21-10-2020 16:24 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 16:24 IST
KXIP pacer Mohammad Shami (Photo/ iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI

After registering a comfortable five-wicket win over Delhi Capitals, Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) all-rounder Glenn Maxwell said teammate Mohammad Shami is currently the best yorker bowler in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). Nicholas Pooran and Glenn Maxwell played knocks of 53 and 32 respectively as Kings XI Punjab defeated Delhi Capitals by five wickets on Tuesday here at the Dubai International Stadium. Punjab chased down the total of 165 with six balls to spare.

With this win, KXIP has gone to the fifth position in the points table with 8 points from 10 matches while Delhi Capitals is still at the top of the table with 14 points from 10 matches. "It was good that we did not take the match till the last over and got it done with six balls to spare. It's a great thing for the entire team, we have got three wins in a row at the moment, feeling is great amongst the group. We are getting some momentum at the right time and hopefully we can stay into that kind of form," said Maxwell in a video posted on the official Twitter handle of KXIP.

KXIP has now defeated Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians in their last three matches. KXIP had defeated Mumbai Indians in a double Super Over on Sunday. "Shami, he is probably the best yorker bowler in the competition at the moment, the way he's executing under pressure, we all saw the way he defended that Super Over last game against Mumbai," said Maxwell.

"He has been exceptional for us, he kept it to a score that we all thought was maybe 10 or 15 below par so hats off to him. He has been outstanding for us," he added. Earlier, Shikhar Dhawan's unbeaten knock of 106 runs guided Delhi Capitals to 164/5 in the allotted 20 overs against KXIP. The left-handed Dhawan also became the first cricketer to score back to back centuries in IPL.

For Punjab, Mohammad Shami returned with the best figures as got conceded just 28 runs and took the wickets of Marcus Stoinis and Shimron Hetmyer. Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will next take on SunRisers Hyderabad on October 24 at the Dubai International Stadium. (ANI)

