CSA appoints Victor Mpitsang as Convenor of Selectors

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Wednesday appointed Victor Mpitsang as the new National Convenor of Selectors.

ANI | Johannesburg | Updated: 21-10-2020 19:25 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 19:25 IST
Victor Mpitsang (Photo/ CSA). Image Credit: ANI

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Wednesday appointed Victor Mpitsang as the new National Convenor of Selectors. According to the CSA release, the position is a full-time appointment which will commence on November 2.

Mpitsang's cricket career features two ODI appearances for the Proteas before injury curtailed his international ambitions. He bounced back and ended his career with 103 First-Class, 100 List A and 23 T20 matches under his belt when he announced his retirement in 2012. However, retirement from playing the game did not end his interest. The 40-year-old, who hails from Kimberley, has an impressive record of roles that span various areas of the cricket landscape over the last eight years.

CSA Director of Cricket, Graeme Smith said that the National Convenor of Selectors position is in the safest hands after Mpitsang's appointment. "The role for the National Convenor of Selectors is an incredibly important one, which is why the process of appointing the eventual candidate has taken so long. We needed to be certain that we have left the role in the safest hands possible and Victor's credentials speak for themselves," Smith said.

"He has made it his business to know the ins and outs of cricket after his playing days, from Mini-Cricket, all the way to the senior Proteas men's and women's teams. His experience as a coach in our various development programmes means that he has the kind of knowledge and context that was crucial in our chosen candidate," he added. Mpitsang expressed his eagerness in getting started at the beginning of next month.

"It's an honour to be called up for this role. For the last eight years since my retirement, I have consciously looked to learn as much as I can about this game and I have put in many hours gaining that knowledge and experience. "When you retire from playing you always hope you can stay in and around the game somehow and make a positive contribution in some way no matter how small. I have been incredibly fortunate to have received the opportunities that I have in the past and to have learned how things work from admin to playing and coaching," he said.

"I'm really looking forward to this next chapter and all that it brings. The Proteas teams are a vital part of the cricket eco-system and there are areas that need our immediate attention, which I'm itching to get started on," Mpitsang concluded. (ANI)

