It was 'massive' win against PSG, says David de Gea

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea described the 2-1 win against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League as 'massive' which will give them confidence for the upcoming games.

ANI | Paris | Updated: 21-10-2020 19:51 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 19:51 IST
Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea. Image Credit: ANI

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea described the 2-1 win against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League as 'massive' which will give them confidence for the upcoming games. United made the trip to Paris on Tuesday as underdogs, against a team boasting the attacking talents of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Angel Di Maria.

There were no signs of trepidation from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side, as they played on the front foot and took a deserved lead through Bruno Fernandes' 23rd-minute penalty. PSG were given a lifeline when Anthony Martial turned the ball into his own net early in the second half, but they did not wilt and Marcus Rashford's excellent low strike on 87 minutes sealed the win.

"It's massive. You play away the first game against PSG and you know they're a difficult, top team. To get the three points today for us is massive. It gives us confidence to keep going and now we have another big game on Saturday. We need to keep going and winning games," De Gea told MUTV after the game. The win at the Parc des Princes came 19 months after their famous comeback success over PSG in the knockout stages of the 2018-19 Champions League, and De Gea feels the victory indicates that they belong in the top bracket of the European game.

"We had good memories of this stadium from the last time we played here. It was amazing but today we showed again we are Manchester United. We can beat big teams like PSG, playing well and creating good chances," De Gea said. "I'm really proud and really happy for all the players, for the team and for the club, for everyone. That's why we are Manchester United," he added.

United will face Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday followed by a visit of RB Leipzig in the Champions League next week. (ANI)

