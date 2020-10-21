Left Menu
Development News Edition

Siraj becomes first bowler to bowl two maiden overs in IPL match

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pacer Mohammad Siraj on Wednesday created history as he became the first bowler to bowl two maiden overs in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match.

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 21-10-2020 21:06 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 20:30 IST
Siraj becomes first bowler to bowl two maiden overs in IPL match
RCB pacer Mohammad Siraj (Photo/ iplt20.com). Image Credit: ANI

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pacer Mohammad Siraj on Wednesday created history as he became the first bowler to bowl two maiden overs in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match. Siraj achieved the feat against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) here at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

KKR won the toss and opted to bat first against RCB. Siraj was seen at his best as his first two overs conceded no runs and he also ended up taking the wickets of Rahul Tripathi and Nitish Rana.

KKR witnessed a horrid start as the side was reduced to 14/4 as Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, and Tom Banton all recorded single-digit scores. KKR made two changes to their playing XI for the match against RCB as the side brought in Tom Banton and Prasidh Krishna in place of Andre Russell and Shivam Mavi.

On the other hand, RCB made one change to their playing XI from the last match against Rajasthan Royals. The Virat Kohli-led side brought in Mohammad Siraj in place of Shahbaz Ahmed. KKR playing XI: Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik, Tom Banton, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna.

RCB playing XI: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Singh, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Mohammad Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal. When these two teams locked horns in the tournament earlier this season, Virat Kohli-led side emerged triumphant at Sharjah.

Both KKR and RCB have played nine matches in the tournament so far. RCB has won six matches and is currently placed at the third spot in the points table with 12 points.

On the other hand, KKR is in fourth place with 10 points from nine matches.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

1411 nominations filed for 3rd phase of Bihar assembly polls

A total of 1411 nominations have been filed for 78 assembly seats in Bihar which will go to the polls in the third and last phase on November 7, as per the Election Commission here on Wednesday. The last date for filing the nominations for ...

Appeal court judges rule UK deportation policy unlawful

Britains Court of Appeal ruled Wednesday that a government policy that gave migrants as little as 72 hours notice before they are deported is unlawful. Under the rule, asylum seekers or migrants whose applications failed were told they had ...

India-Germany flights recommence under bilateral air bubble agreement: Puri

Flight services between India and Germany have recommenced under the bilateral air bubble arrangement, and Lufthansa and Air India will operate 10 and seven flights, respectively, per week, Minister of Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri said...

T'gana rains: 5 member Central team to visit state for 2 days

A five-member central team would arrive here on Thursday on a two day visit of Telangana from Thursday for an on-the-spot assessment of damage caused by the recent deluge, while Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao directed officials to ensur...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020