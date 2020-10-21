RCB demolish KKR by eight wickets in IPL

Pacer Mohammed Siraj took three wickets upfront as Royal Challengers Bangalore hammered Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets in an IPL match, here on Wednesday

Skipper Eoin Morgan's knock of 30 was the best batting effort in KKR innings

Devdutt Padikkal top scored for RCB in their chase with his 17-ball 25. Brief Scores: Kolkata Knight Riders: 84 for 8 in 20 overs. (Eoin Morgan 30; M Siraj 3/8, Y Chahal 2/15). Royal Challengers Bangalore: 85 for 2 in 13.3 in overs (D Padikkal 25, Gurkeerat Singh 21 not out, V Kohli 18 not out; L Ferguson 1/17).