Rugby-Georgia overhaul team for test against Scotland

Georgia captain Merab Sharikadze returns after injury and 28-year-old prop Lexo Kaulashvili will win his first international cap for Georgia against Scotland in a revamped team named for Friday’s Murrayfield test. Coach Levan Maisashvili retained just six players in the starting lineup from the side that lost their final pool match at last year’s World Cup to Australia.

Georgia are using the match as a warm-up for their participation in next month’s Autumn Nations Cup, where they meet England, Wales and Ireland away in a taxing trio of fixtures. “Playing against Scotland is a good opportunity for us to prepare for the Autumn Nations Cup. We expect to gain huge experience from these tests, the opportunity to play regularly in a short period of time with teams such as Scotland, England, Ireland and Wales,” Maisashvili said in a statement released by the Georgia Rugby Union.

Team:

15-Soso Matiashvili, 14-Akaki Tabutsadze, 13-Deme Tapladze, 12-Merab Sharikadze (capt), 11-Sandro Todua, 10-Tedo Abzhandadze, 9-Vasil Lobzhanidze, 8-Beka Gorgadze, 7-Beka Saghinadze, 6-Otar Giorgadze, 5-Grigol Kerdikoshvili, 4-Nodar Cheishvili, 3-Lexo Kaulashvili, 2-Jaba Bregvadze, 1-Mikheil Nariashvili Replacements: 16-Shalva Mamukashvili, 17-Guram Gogichashvili, 18-Giorgi Melikidze, 19-Giorgi Javakhia, 20-Giorgi Tkhilaishvili, 21-Gela Aprasidze, 22-Giorgi Kveseladze, 23-Tamaz Mchedlidze. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)

