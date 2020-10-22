Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of the sixth round of the Premier League on Oct. 23-26 (All timings in GMT): Friday, Oct. 23

Aston Villa v Leeds United (1900) * Villa are looking to win each of their opening five league games in a season for the first time.

* This is the first Premier League clash between Villa and Leeds since February 2004, when Villa won 2-0. * Leeds, who defeated Sheffield United at Bramall Lane last month, are chasing consecutive Premier League away wins for the first time since December 2002.

Saturday, Oct. 24 West Ham United v Manchester City (1130)

* West Ham have lost their last nine matches against City in all competitions. * This is the first time West Ham are starting a Premier League match against City above the Etihad club in the league standings since March 2009.

* City have won each of their five away matches in all competitions at West Ham, scoring at least four goals in all five games. Fulham v Crystal Palace (1400)

* Fulham have lost their last three home Premier League games by three or more goals, having scored none and conceded 10. * Palace are looking to win three successive league matches against Fulham for the first time since October 1930.

* Fulham and Palace last met in the Premier League in the 2018-19 season, with Palace winning both games 2-0. Manchester United v Chelsea (1630)

* United are looking to win three consecutive top-flight matches against Chelsea for the first time since September 1965. * Chelsea are without a win in their last seven Premier League away games against United (D4 L3).

* United striker Marcus Rashford has scored four goals in his last three games against Chelsea in all competitions. Liverpool v Sheffield United (1900)

* Liverpool have won their last three Premier League games against Sheffield United without conceding a single goal. * The Anfield club are unbeaten in their last 61 Premier League games at home, winning 27 of their last 28 matches.

* The Blades have lost 19 of their last 23 away top-flight matches against Liverpool (W3 D1). Sunday, Oct. 25

Southampton v Everton (1400) * Southampton have won five of their last seven home Premier League matches against Everton (L2).

* Everton have won each of their last three Premier League away games. * Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin has scored in all five of the team's Premier League games this season, recording seven league goals so far.

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Newcastle United (1630) * Wolves have kept seven clean sheets in their last nine Premier League home games, losing both matches in which they leaked goals.

* Seven of the 10 Premier League matches between Wolves and Newcastle have ended in a draw, including each of the last three. * Newcastle are unbeaten in their last six away league games against Wolves (W2 D4).

Arsenal v Leicester City (1915) * Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 27 home games against Leicester in all competitions (W20 D7).

* Leicester have lost their last two Premier League games this season, last losing three in a row in February 2019. * Only Crystal Palace (32) and West Bromwich Albion (40) have had fewer shots than Arsenal in this Premier League season (41).

Monday, Oct. 26 Brighton & Hove Albion v West Bromwich Albion (1730)

* Brighton have won just one of their last 11 home Premier League games (D4 L6). * West Brom striker Charlie Austin has scored seven goals in 10 games against Brighton in all competitions.

* The last time Brighton and West Brom met in any competition was in February 2019, when the Seagulls bounced back from a goal down to win 3-1 in an FA Cup replay. Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur (2000)

* Burnley have won two of their 12 Premier League games against Spurs (D3 L7). * Spurs have won both of their away Premier League games this season, scoring 11 goals in those matches.

* Spurs forward Harry Kane has been directly involved in eight goals in his last four Premier League games against Burnley, scoring six and grabbing two assists. (Compiled by Manasi Pathak in Chennai Editing by Toby Davis)