Soccer-Man City keen to extend defender Garcia's contract: Guardiola

Reuters | Updated: 22-10-2020 09:13 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 09:13 IST
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said he hopes to convince defender Eric Garcia to extend his contract after handing the 19-year-old a rare start in Wednesday's 3-1 Champions League victory over Porto. Spain international Garcia is in the final year of his contract at City and was linked with a switch back to his boyhood club Barcelona during the close season but Guardiola is keen to keep him in Manchester.

"I know he wanted to leave but he's going to stay and maybe we can seduce him in this year to extend the contract with us," Guardiola told reporters. "He's a guy who is so stable in many things and we're so happy."

City's regular centre back Aymeric Laporte is set to resume training on Thursday following an injury while fellow defender Nathan Ake is nursing a groin issue. Brazilian midfielder Fernandinho, who slotted into defence at times last season, was ruled out for up to six weeks after suffering a leg injury against Porto.

City visit West Ham United in the Premier League on Saturday before travelling to Marseille in the Champions League and Guardiola said he needed all hands on deck. "The schedule is so demanding. We need all the players," he added.

