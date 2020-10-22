Left Menu
Development News Edition

England going to South Africa next month for 3 ODIS, 3 T20s

England will travel to South Africa next month to play six limited-overs games against the Proteas after the South African government agreed to exempt the touring team from its coronavirus travel restrictions.

PTI | Capetown | Updated: 22-10-2020 09:17 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 09:17 IST
England going to South Africa next month for 3 ODIS, 3 T20s

England will travel to South Africa next month to play six limited-overs games against the Proteas after the South African government agreed to exempt the touring team from its coronavirus travel restrictions. South Africa currently doesn't allow anyone to travel in from what it terms “high-risk” countries, with Britain on the list of 22 nations.

But South Africa eased the rules for the England squad, which will be based in Cape Town throughout the three-week tour. The teams will play three Twenty20 games and three one-day internationals. Four games will be at Newlands in Cape Town with the other two in the nearby city of Paarl, meaning England can stay in a bio-bubble at the same hotel for the entire tour. South Africa has more than 700,000 confirmed cases of the virus. England will travel on a chartered flight and depart for South Africa on Nov. 16. The T20s are on Nov. 27, Nov. 29 and Dec. 1. The ODIs will be played Dec. 4, Dec. 6 and Dec. 9. No fans will attend the games. The England players and staff are expected to be in quarantine for at least a week after arriving but will be allowed to attend training during that time.

“We owe it to the sport that we do everything we can to keep international competition progressing during this pandemic," ECB chief executive Tom Harrison said. England has had a reasonably busy schedule during the pandemic having played West Indies, Ireland, Pakistan and Australia — all at home — since July. South Africa hasn't played international cricket since early March.

The England tour comes at a time of crisis for South African cricket, which has been rocked by revelations of misconduct by senior executives and was severely criticized by the government last week. South Africa's sports minister said he intends to intervene and take over the running of the national cricket body after the under-fire board refused to step down. AP BS BS.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

Development financiers to contribute to closing the infrastructure finance gap in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Vedanta board to meet this week to consider dividend

Mining conglomerate Vedanta Ltd on Thursday said its board will meet this week to consider and approve the first interim dividend for the current financial year. The record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the equity s...

Authorities investigate fatal shooting of Black teen by cop

Illinois State Police are investigating after a suburban Chicago police officer fatally shot a Black teenager who was a passenger in a vehicle that rolled in reverse toward an officer, authorities said Wednesday. Authorities havent identifi...

JK Tyre Q2 net dips 35 pc at Rs 110 cr

JK Tyre Industries on Wednesday reported a 34.59 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 109.68 crore for the quarter ended September. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 167.7 crore in the July-September period of prev...

Aurobindo Pharma arm's New Jersey unit gets warning letter from USFDA

Drug firm Aurobindo Pharma Thursday said its step-down subsidiary has received a warning letter from the US health regulator for its unit in New Jersey, US. AuroLife Pharma, a wholly-owned step-down subsidiary of the company, has received a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020