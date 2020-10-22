Left Menu
Development News Edition

Liverpool were vulnerable, we didn't make most of that: Erik ten Hag after defeat

Ajax manager Erik ten Hag said Liverpool were vulnerable during the Champions League clash but his side failed to make the most of that.

ANI | Amsterdam | Updated: 22-10-2020 12:42 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 12:42 IST
Liverpool were vulnerable, we didn't make most of that: Erik ten Hag after defeat
Erik ten Hag (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

Ajax manager Erik ten Hag said Liverpool were vulnerable during the Champions League clash but his side failed to make the most of that. Ajax witnessed a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Liverpool in the Champions League here on Thursday.

"It would have been a big bonus if we had taken one or more points. I think Liverpool were vulnerable. Unfortunately, we didn't make the most of that," Goal.com quoted ten Hag as saying. Both teams gave each other a tough competition but a first-half own goal by Nicolas Tagliafico proved enough for Liverpool to claim a win. Also, Liverpool were without Virgil van Dijk, who sustained a knee injury during Saturday's 2-2 draw against Everton.

The manager further stated: "We were unlucky. We performed well collectively. We were convincing, but that last one percent was missing - we didn't score even though we created many chances. That's the story of this game, I think." (ANI)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Development financiers to contribute to closing the infrastructure finance gap in Africa

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha govt advises yoga, pranayama for cured COVID patients

The Odisha government has issued an advisory on post-COVID-19 follow-up protocol, asking cured patients to practise yoga, pranayama and meditation and engage in household works, if health permits. More than 2.5 lakh coronavirus patients hav...

MHA relaxation to OCI, PIO card holders, foreign nationals intending to visit India for any purpose, except tourism

Union Ministry of Home Affairs MHA has given a major relaxation to all Overseas Citizenship of India OCI and Person of Indian Origin PIO card holders and all other foreign nationals intending to visit India for any purpose. But, this exclud...

Govt restores all existing visas, barring electronic, tourist and medical categories

The government on Thursday decided to restore with immediate effect all existing visas, except electronic, tourist and medical categories, almost eight months after their suspension following the coronavirus outbreak and subsequent impositi...

Matthew McConaughey reveals he was sexually abused as a teen

American actor and the author of Greenlights, Matthew McConaughey, revealed that he was a victim of sexual abuse several times during his teenage years in his new memoir. As per Variety, the memoir released on Tuesday local time, follows th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020