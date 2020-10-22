Left Menu
Development News Edition

PREVIEW-Rugby-Ireland look to beat Italy and set up Six Nations cliffhanger

A convincing victory for Ireland at home to Italy on Saturday could set up a cliffhanger on the final day of the long delayed Six Nations competition next weekend. They're throwing the ball around and they'll be dangerous on Saturday so they'll have a shout in how we play as well," he said.

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 22-10-2020 14:44 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 14:44 IST
PREVIEW-Rugby-Ireland look to beat Italy and set up Six Nations cliffhanger

A convincing victory for Ireland at home to Italy on Saturday could set up a cliffhanger on the final day of the long delayed Six Nations competition next weekend. Ireland have a game in hand in the competition, which was halted in March by the COVID-19 outbreak. If they score a bonus point victory at the Aviva Stadium it would hand them a five point haul, one ahead of England and France going into the last set of matches on Oct. 31.

Ireland complete their programme away in Paris against France while England finish off their delayed fixture list in Rome against Italy at the end of the month and would look to be in the driving seat for silverware. But in order to be in the mix, Ireland must first ensure success this Saturday.

"The most important thing for us is that we win, get the result. That's what this game is about and it's what we're focused on," said captain Johnny Sexton this week in the build-up to the game. But while Italy have lost 25 successive Six Nations clashes, stretching back to 2015, there is no guarantee of an Irish romp as international rugby in the northern hemisphere returns after a lengthy hiatus and amid much changed circumstances.

Ireland will not have the backing of their passionate fans, have lost senior players to injury and suspension, are dealing with a strict new COVID-19 lockdown in their country and coach Andy Farrell has warned about a possible Italian surprise. "They have nothing to lose and I like the style of rugby that they want to play. They're throwing the ball around and they'll be dangerous on Saturday so they'll have a shout in how we play as well," he said. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

Development financiers to contribute to closing the infrastructure finance gap in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EXPLAINER-Red mirage, blue mirage: Beware of early U.S. election wins

Imagine that the polls have closed in Florida, counties are beginning to report early vote counts, and it looks like former Vice President Joe Biden is way ahead. An hour later, Pennsylvania counties begin to report and it seems to be a sla...

Malaysia's AirAsia secures loan, capital raising progressing - executive

Malaysias budget carrier AirAsia Group Bhd has secured a loan as part of its ongoing capital raising plans, an executive said on Thursday. Riad Asmat, CEO of the groups Malaysian unit, AirAsia Bhd, said a loan has been approved and disburse...

Kremlin sees no alternative to peaceful solution in Karabakh conflict -spokesman

The Kremlin on Thursday said a peaceful solution was the only way to resolve the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, as bloodshed in the mountain enclave continued between Azeri and ethnic Armenian forces on the eve of talks in Washington.Armenia...

Rugby-France name same side that beat England for Wales friendly

France coach Fabien Galthie on Thursday named a formidable team for Saturdays friendly with Wales in Paris, with the starting side unchanged from their Six Nations opener against England earlier this year.France produced a stunning performa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020