Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mumbai City FC rope in Moroccan midfielder Ahmed Jahouh

Mumbai City FC on Thursday roped in Moroccan midfielder Ahmed Jahouh for the upcoming Indian Super League season, starting in November. In 2017, Jahouh reunited with Lobera in India at FC Goa and became a key fixture for the Gaurs over the next three seasons, making 56 ISL appearances and winning the 2019/20 title as well as the Super Cup.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-10-2020 15:12 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 15:12 IST
Mumbai City FC rope in Moroccan midfielder Ahmed Jahouh

Mumbai City FC on Thursday roped in Moroccan midfielder Ahmed Jahouh for the upcoming Indian Super League season, starting in November. The 32-year-old Moroccan joins the club after signing a two-year contract. Jahouh started his career with Ittihad Khemisset before moving to Moghreb Tétouan in 2010.

Jahouh plied his trade at Moghreb for five seasons winning two league titles in the process, and featured in his last season at the club under then coach Sergio Lobera. He then played for Raja Casablanca and FUS Rabat, both in Morocco. In 2017, Jahouh reunited with Lobera in India at FC Goa and became a key fixture for the Gaurs over the next three seasons, making 56 ISL appearances and winning the 2019/20 title as well as the Super Cup. "I have spent three years in India and I believe that I have a lot left to achieve. When I spoke to the management at Mumbai City about the targets and the vision they have, I was convinced that this club is where I wanted to be," Ahmed was quoted as saying in a media release. "And of course, a chance to reunite once again with coach Lobera was too good to pass up," he added.

Head coach Lobera on his part said that the Moroccan is someone "who can control the game." "He is an exceptional player and having worked with Ahmed before, I know he can make a difference. "He has the experience to help us in the games and he can help bring the best out of those around him as well. Ahmed will fit in perfectly with the extremely talented squad we are building here," Lobera signed off..

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

Development financiers to contribute to closing the infrastructure finance gap in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EXPLAINER-Red mirage, blue mirage: Beware of early U.S. election wins

Imagine that the polls have closed in Florida, counties are beginning to report early vote counts, and it looks like former Vice President Joe Biden is way ahead. An hour later, Pennsylvania counties begin to report and it seems to be a sla...

Malaysia's AirAsia secures loan, capital raising progressing - executive

Malaysias budget carrier AirAsia Group Bhd has secured a loan as part of its ongoing capital raising plans, an executive said on Thursday. Riad Asmat, CEO of the groups Malaysian unit, AirAsia Bhd, said a loan has been approved and disburse...

Kremlin sees no alternative to peaceful solution in Karabakh conflict -spokesman

The Kremlin on Thursday said a peaceful solution was the only way to resolve the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh, as bloodshed in the mountain enclave continued between Azeri and ethnic Armenian forces on the eve of talks in Washington.Armenia...

Rugby-France name same side that beat England for Wales friendly

France coach Fabien Galthie on Thursday named a formidable team for Saturdays friendly with Wales in Paris, with the starting side unchanged from their Six Nations opener against England earlier this year.France produced a stunning performa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020