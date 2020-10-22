Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL 13: Zaheer Khan understands my bowling, I go to him for advice, says Rahul Chahar

Ahead of the match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Mumbai Indians spinner Rahul Chahar on Thursday said that he goes to Zaheer Khan whenever he wants some inputs on his bowling.

ANI | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 22-10-2020 16:19 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 16:19 IST
IPL 13: Zaheer Khan understands my bowling, I go to him for advice, says Rahul Chahar
Mumbai Indians' spinner Rahul Chahar . Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the match against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Mumbai Indians spinner Rahul Chahar on Thursday said that he goes to Zaheer Khan whenever he wants some inputs on his bowling. Zaheer Khan is the Director of Cricket Operations of the Mumbai Indians franchise and Chahar said that the former India pacer understands his bowling quite nicely so it's natural to ask Zaheer for advice.

Mumbai Indians is currently at the third spot in the IPL 2020 standings with 12 points from nine matches. The Rohit Sharma-led side will next take on CSK on Friday, October 22 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. "Krunal Pandya knows how to confuse the batsmen, he often tells me how I can outwit the batters, he keeps on telling me that what I can look to do. I always go to Zaheer Bhaiya whenever I want some help, he understands me and my bowling. We sometimes sit for one hour to discuss my bowling, he understands me so I go to him for advice. He keeps on telling me what I can do differently to attack the batsmen, he tells me not to get bothered if I am hit for sixes," said Chahar during a virtual press conference.

Chahar has taken 11 wickets in the tournament so far at an economy rate of 7.40. The spinner said that having the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult eases the pressure on him and he can go about doing his job for the side. "During the initial matches, the wicket looked the same as Wankhede, it was good for batting, but now the wickets are slowing a bit so we have to adjust our lengths, grounds are bigger so we can flight the ball and attack the batsmen. I can contain the batsmen and I can also take wickets, I can do both roles. It all depends on the match situation. Rohit Bhaiya tells me about the plans I can adopt for different batsmen. Personally, I like playing with an attacking mindset," said Chahar.

"The pressure is not that much on me as we have the likes of Bumrah, Pattinson, Coulter-Nile, and Boult. They don't let the pressure come on to me, the work of spinners gets easier if fast bowlers give you wickets early on. The batsmen don't attack you from the start if they lose wickets up top," he added. Mumbai Indians last played Kings XI Punjab on Sunday and the side ended up losing the match in a double Super Over. This was the first time that a double Super Over was played in the history of cricket.

"During our last game, before the match went into the Super Over, the pressure intensified over the course of last two-three overs on the team. We have a good effort in the match, when we were batting, we lost wickets early but from there Pollard batted really well. Quinton de Kock also played and not getting the right result even when we fought so hard, was a little disappointing. But everyone was happy with the effort as no one gave up in the match. We fought till the last ball," said Chahar. (ANI)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

Development financiers to contribute to closing the infrastructure finance gap in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kohli's never giving up attitude inspires me, says Ritu Phogat

Indias Mixed Martial Arts MMA fighter Ritu Phogat said that Men in Blue and Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohlis never giving up attitude inspires her and added that she watches her favourite players matches whenever she gets ti...

ROH 10221707

... ...

Ministry reviews ROFR licensing conditions for chartering of vessels

In pursuance of Make in India policy of the Government of India, Ministry of Shipping has reviewed the ROFR Right of First Refusal licensing conditions for chartering of vesselsShips through a tender process for all types of requirements.To...

Will know our level only when we compete, says Bajrang Punia

Grappler Bajrang Punia has said that the Indian wrestlers will know their level only when they start competing across different competitions. The camp had commenced on September 1 and the wrestlers had to complete a 14-day quarantine before...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020