Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazilian soccer great Pelé turns 80, isolated at home

The three-time World Cup winner will spend the day isolated with a few family members outside Sao Paulo, where he is expected to receive a flood of tributes from players, fans, celebrities and politicians. His long-time spokesman, Pepito Fornos, said Pelé will likely spend his birthday at his mansion in the beachfront city of Guarujá, on the coast of Sao Paulo state, where he has been since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

PTI | Saopaulo | Updated: 22-10-2020 16:45 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 16:45 IST
Brazilian soccer great Pelé turns 80, isolated at home

Brazilian soccer great Pelé turns 80 on Friday, but the celebration will have to wait. The three-time World Cup winner will spend the day isolated with a few family members outside Sao Paulo, where he is expected to receive a flood of tributes from players, fans, celebrities and politicians.

His long-time spokesman, Pepito Fornos, said Pelé will likely spend his birthday at his mansion in the beachfront city of Guarujá, on the coast of Sao Paulo state, where he has been since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. He also has residences in Santos and Sao Paulo. “He will only stay with his family. No party at all," Fornos told The Associated Press.

“That has been the case all his life.” Fornos said Pelé isn't speaking publicly because he is still mourning his brother Jair, who died of cancer in March. Pelé is Brazil's all-time leading scorer with 77 goals, although Neymar is closing in on that record with 64. But the Paris Saint-Germain striker trails far behind when it comes to World Cup titles, which Pelé won in 1958, 1962 and 1970.

No other player has accomplished that feat. Pelé also collected a slew of trophies for Brazilian club Santos from 1956-74, including 10 Sao Paulo state league titles, which was a top tournament at the time, six Brazilian championships, two Copa Libertadores titles and the Intercontinental Cup in 1962 and 1963.

The Brazilian ended his career with the New York Cosmos, where he played from 1975-77, winning one national title and attracting sports greats like boxer Muhammad Ali to watch him play as soccer took root in the United States. Pelé was also Brazil's sports minister from 1995-98. Two years later, he shared the FIFA award for player of the century with Argentina great Diego Maradona. The Brazilian received the most votes from members of the soccer body, while the Argentine prevailed in an online vote.

Since 1992, Pelé has done charity work as a U.N goodwill ambassador. He stopped his career as a businessman in 2004 after failed attempts in the sports marketing field. The soccer great has had mobility problems since a failed hip replacement surgery in 2012. He has been forced to use walkers and wheelchairs in public. He has also been admitted to hospitals in recent years for kidney and prostate procedures.

The celebrations in Brazil for Pelé began on Feb. 20, but he didn't attend the unveiling of a lifesize statue of him at Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro that day. That was also part of the 50th anniversary celebrations of Brazil's 1970 World Cup triumph, which was for many the greatest moment of Pelé's decorated career.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

Development financiers to contribute to closing the infrastructure finance gap in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai: Fire at garment factory in Kurla; no casualties

A fire broke out at a garment factory in suburban Kurla here on Thursday afternoon, but no casualty was reported in the incident, a civic official said. The blaze erupted at the garment factory on Sundar Baug Road near Kamani fire station a...

Ivan Bunin: Google doodle on Russian novelist, Nobel Prize winner’s 150th birthday

Happy Birthday Ivan BuninToday Google celebrates the 150th birthday of Ivan Alekseyevich Bunin with a beautiful doodle. Ivan Bunin was the first Russian writer awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature.Widely acclaimed for his rare mastery of ...

Kohli's never giving up attitude inspires me, says Ritu Phogat

Indias Mixed Martial Arts MMA fighter Ritu Phogat said that Men in Blue and Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohlis never giving up attitude inspires her and added that she watches her favourite players matches whenever she gets ti...

ROH 10221707

... ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020