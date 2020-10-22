Left Menu
Development News Edition

PREVIEW-Soccer-Man Utd buoyant ahead of Chelsea clash

Manchester United will approach Saturday's home Premier League clash with Chelsea in buoyant mood rather than in trepidation after a week which has gone some way to banishing the gloom that was descending on Old Trafford.

Reuters | London | Updated: 22-10-2020 17:07 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 17:07 IST
PREVIEW-Soccer-Man Utd buoyant ahead of Chelsea clash

Manchester United will approach Saturday's home Premier League clash with Chelsea in buoyant mood rather than in trepidation after a week which has gone some way to banishing the gloom that was descending on Old Trafford. After going into this month's international break with a 6-1 home defeat by Tottenham Hotspur, they have emerged from it with a couple of victories that have kick-started their campaign.

Last weekend's 4-1 win at Newcastle United was followed by a 2-1 victory away to Paris St Germain in the Champions League and, for now at least, the critics have been silenced. Chelsea's visit, however, presents a test of United's upswing as they seek their first home league points of the season following defeats by Crystal Palce and Spurs in which they have leaked a combined nine goals, scoring only two.

Chelsea have had their own issues, notably in defence, although a 0-0 home draw with Sevilla on Tuesday in which veteran defender Thiago Silva was magnificent hinted at a big improvement. The Blues have not won in the league at Old Trafford for seven years and Frank Lampard's reign as manager began last season with a 4-0 hammering by United. They also lost 2-0 at home, although they did win the FA Cup semi-final between the two.

Chelsea are eighth in the standings with United 15th, having played a game less, and while the table is still shaking out after an unpredictable start to the season, both clubs need to start showing the consistency required to be title contenders. Liverpool host Sheffield United on Saturday and will be wary of the threat their former forward Rhian Brewster will pose, especially with the champions starting a Premier League game without Virgil van Dijk at the heart of defence for the first time in more than two seasons.

The Dutchman's absence, possibly for the whole season after his knee was damaged by a reckless tackle by Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford last weekend, is a huge blow. However, Juergen Klopp's side showed they can defend without him in a 1-0 win at Ajax Amsterdam on Wednesday. Action begins on Friday as surprise high-flyers Aston Villa, the only club in the top flight with a 100% record, host Leeds United whose early season form has dipped somewhat.

With four consecutive wins Villa have enjoyed their best start to a season for 90 years and can go top of the table with a point, but manager Dean Smith is not getting carried away. "If you're off it at any stage in the league, you can get a bloody nose very quickly," Smith warned.

Leaders Everton go to Southampton on Sunday when Arsenal host Leicester City. Injury-hit Manchester City travel to a buoyant West Ham United on Saturday.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AAP govt attitude appears averse to online registration of legal documents: HC

The Delhi High Court Thursday disapproved of the AAP governments attitude towards online registration of legal documents, saying it appeared to be completely averse to the idea and directed the Chief Secretary to file an affidavit on why it...

Sebi disposes of proceedings against Bharti Telecom, Sunil Bharti Mittal, two others

Markets regulator Sebi on Thursday disposed of proceedings against four entities including Bharti Telecom Ltd and Sunil Bharti Mittal, in a matter related to alleged violation of insider trading norms while dealing in Bharti Airtels scrip. ...

Motor racing-Racing Point keep Hulkenberg on standby for Portugal

Racing Point have Nico Hulkenberg on standby at this weekends Portuguese Formula One Grand Prix but the team expect Lance Stroll to race after the Canadian was cleared of COVID-19. Stroll tested positive for the new coronavirus on Oct 11, t...

Biden won't rule out studying court packing

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden wont rule out studying the addition of members to the US Supreme Court as part of a commission he plans to name to look at court reforms if hes electedDuring an interview with CBSs 60 Minutes record...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020