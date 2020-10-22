Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Enterprising Sassuolo could spend the weekend top of Serie A

De Zerbi is an admirer of coaches such as Manchester City's Pep Guardiola and Leeds United's Marcelo Bielsa and his team's style of play would be instantly recognisable to followers of those clubs. The 41-year-old's belief in keeping the ball runs so deep that he even praised Manuel Locatelli last week after the midfielder gave away possession on the edge of the area and allowed their opponents to score in the 4-3 win over Bologna.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 22-10-2020 18:37 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 18:37 IST
Soccer-Enterprising Sassuolo could spend the weekend top of Serie A

Modest Sassuolo, a team that have spent most of their history in the lower and amateur levels of Italian football, will spend at least 72 hours top of Serie A if they can beat Torino on Friday. Seen by some as the 'new Atalanta' thanks to their relentless attacking football and habit of surpassing expectations, Sassuolo have scored four goals in each of their last three games and are second with 10 points.

A win over pointless Torino on Friday would take Roberto De Zerbi's side one point ahead of current leaders AC Milan, who do not play until Monday when they host AS Roma, and with no other team able to catch them over the course of the weekend. In other matches, third-placed Atalanta (9 points) are at home to Sampdoria on Saturday while Napoli (8) visit promoted Benevento on Sunday and titleholders Juventus (8) entertain Verona.

Sassuolo have established a firm foothold since reaching Serie A for the first time in 2013 and are in their eighth consecutive season in the top flight. De Zerbi is an admirer of coaches such as Manchester City's Pep Guardiola and Leeds United's Marcelo Bielsa and his team's style of play would be instantly recognisable to followers of those clubs.

The 41-year-old's belief in keeping the ball runs so deep that he even praised Manuel Locatelli last week after the midfielder gave away possession on the edge of the area and allowed their opponents to score in the 4-3 win over Bologna. "We must not be afraid of losing the ball, because that can happen. If we want to play from the back and take the initiative, we will be repaid in the long run," he said.

Midfielder Filip Djuricic even turned down a chance to move to AC Milan because he felt Sassuolo were a better run-club. "Everything works, starting with a serious and organised club who always follow an idea," he said. “It’s a type of football that everyone might not understand, but it’s the future.”

De Zerbi led Sassuolo to eighth last season and his biggest fear was that the team could be broken up in the transfer window as bigger clubs swooped, but they survived largely intact and are aiming even higher this time. "Our best deal was keeping hold of our key players and it wasn't easy because there was a lot of interest," said general manager Giovanni Carnevale. "But these lads wanted to stay with us because they believe in the Sasuolo project."

(Writing by Brian Homewood Editing by Toby Davis)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. intelligence agencies say Iran, Russia have tried to meddle in 2020 election

Senior U.S. intelligence officials have accused both Russia and Iran of trying to interfere with the 2020 presidential election, drawing swift denials from Moscow and Tehran. The announcement two weeks before the Nov. 3 election showed the ...

Lyon railway station evacuated, one person arrested

A police operation is underway at the Part-Dieu railway station in Lyon, France, local police said on Thursday, adding that one person had been arrested and that the station had been evacuated.Police said a bomb disposal team was present on...

WhatsApp to expand partnerships with biz solution providers

WhatsApp on Thursday said it plans to expand its partnerships with business solution providers to help enterprises manage their WhatsApp messages via hosting services that Facebook plans to offer, and charge business customers for some of t...

Regular appointments of trained apprentices without open competition is against govt rules: Railways

The Indian Railways said on Thursday that regular appointments of trained apprentices without an open competition is against government rules. Recently there have been news reports that trained apprentices at railway establishments are dema...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020