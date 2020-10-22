Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-African Champions League semi-final postponed due to COVID-19

The second leg of the African Champions League semi-final between Egypt's Zamalek and Raja Casablanca has been postponed by a week after eight players in the Moroccan club’s squad tested positive for COVID-19, the Confederation of African Football said on Thursday.

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 22-10-2020 21:18 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 21:18 IST
Soccer-African Champions League semi-final postponed due to COVID-19

The second leg of the African Champions League semi-final between Egypt's Zamalek and Raja Casablanca has been postponed by a week after eight players in the Moroccan club’s squad tested positive for COVID-19, the Confederation of African Football said on Thursday. The club has been placed into quarantine for a week by Moroccan health authorities and denied permission to travel to Cairo for the second leg, which had been scheduled to take place on Saturday.

Raja have been told to isolate their entire squad for a week and will only be authorised to leave Morocco after another series of tests. “Faced with this situation, in order to protect the integrity of the competition and promote a spirit of solidarity, CAF agreed to postpone the return match to Nov. 1,” a statement said.

The other semi-final between Raja’s neighbours Wydad Casablanca and Al Ahly will be held as scheduled in Cairo on Friday. The final will still be played on Nov. 6. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nigeria's president tells security to respect law as gunfire heard in Lagos after protest crackdown

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has told security forces to act lawfully, the national security adviser said on Thursday, as authorities in Lagos struggled to enforce a curfew imposed to contain anger over a crackdown on anti-police pro...

Biden says COVID-19 test negative before debate

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden says he has tested negative for COVID-19 ahead of his debate with President Donald Trump. Biden made the comments to reporters in Wilmington, Delaware, on Thursday before flying to Nashville, Tennes...

INTERVIEW-'We are being squeezed', says prize-winning Amazon indigenous activist

By Fabio Zuker SAO PAULO, Oct 22 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Alessandra Munduruku, a leader of Brazils Munduruku indigenous community, has seen her home broken into and been threatened over her work defending her people and their Amazon la...

One person arrested after earlier bomb scare at French rail station in Lyon

One person was arrested after a brief bomb scare at the Part-Dieu railway station in Lyon, France, local police said on Thursday, adding that rail services had resumed.Police said two tracks, G and H, would remain closed for now during the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020