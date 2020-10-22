Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Grosjean blames financial reasons for Haas driver clear-out

Mexican Sergio Perez, who is leaving Racing Point at the end of the year, also has strong sponsorship. Ferrari are meanwhile looking to place some of their young drivers, with Michael Schumacher's 21-year-old son Mick leading the Formula Two championship and a strong candidate for Haas or Alfa Romeo.

Reuters | Updated: 22-10-2020 22:41 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 22:41 IST
Motor racing-Grosjean blames financial reasons for Haas driver clear-out

The U.S.-owned Haas Formula One team announced on Thursday they will have an all-new driver lineup next year, with departing Frenchman Romain Grosjean blaming the decision on financial reasons. Grosjean, 34, has been at the Ferrari-powered team since 2016 with 28-year-old Danish driver Kevin Magnussen joining in 2017.

Both now face uncertain futures, recognising their chances of finding a seat elsewhere in Formula One were slim. Team boss Guenther Steiner told reporters in a video conference at the Portuguese Grand Prix that the decision was taken two or three weeks ago and he informed the drivers last week.

Grosjean, who posted a message on social media declaring "the last chapter is closed and the book is finished", said the call came as no surprise. "I knew probably one of us would be out at the end of the year, just because the situation around the world and COVID has made it very hard financially for a lot of companies," he told reporters.

"That's why I said to Guenther...when he called me that I was expecting one of us, and he said, 'No, for financial reasons, I need both of you out.' So fair enough, I fully understand." Steiner said he was in no hurry to name their replacements and did not want to talk about any names that might be on the shortlist for a team currently ninth overall.

He has plenty of options, several likely to bring sponsorship or commercial backing. Steiner said talent was key but "some people have got sponsorship they bring with them so we are looking at all the options out there as well."

Russian Formula Two driver Nikita Mazepin is the son of a billionaire who tried to buy the Force India team, now Racing Point, in 2018 before the eventual sale of assets to Canadian Lawrence Stroll. Mexican Sergio Perez, who is leaving Racing Point at the end of the year, also has strong sponsorship.

Ferrari are meanwhile looking to place some of their young drivers, with Michael Schumacher's 21-year-old son Mick leading the Formula Two championship and a strong candidate for Haas or Alfa Romeo. Britain's Callum Ilott, second in the F2 standings, had been due to take part in Friday practice with Haas at the Nuerburgring two weeks ago but that was prevented by bad weather.

Steiner said he could have delayed Thursday's announcement but had wanted to do the right thing for the current drivers. "If we tell them only whenever we decide who is going to drive the car, it could be the end of the year, and they would have a lesser chance to find something for next year," he explained.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Vijayan lauds Rahul's response to Vardhan on Kerala COVID-19 situation

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi came in for praise from Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday for disagreeing with Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhans comments over rising COVID-19 cases in the southern state. He said Gandhi, who...

Guterres reiterates call on UN Day for global ceasefire to fight COVID-19 together

New York US, October 22 ANISputnik UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres reiterated in a speech on the United Nations Day on Thursday that all hostilities worldwide should cease in order to direct joint efforts toward combating the novel co...

Struggling Trump to go on offensive in final presidential debate

U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to come out swinging in Thursdays final presidential debate with Democratic rival Joe Biden to try to close a big gap in opinion polls before the Nov. 3 election. Trump needs to score some hits in the...

EC says it has cleared policy related promises in poll manifestos in past

Amid demand by some opposition leaders for action by the Election Commission against BJPs manifesto promising free coronavirus vaccine in Bihar, officials on Thursday pointed out that the poll panel had allowed policy related promises made ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020