Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cycling-Geoghegan Hart gives Ineos late shot at Giro glory

The Londoner was supposed to be riding for his more illustrious Ineos Grenadiers team mate Geraint Thomas at the Giro but since the Welshman abandoned early after a crash, the 25-year-old has grabbed his chance in style. As the fearsome Stelvio climb blew the race wide open, Geoghegan Hart battled Sunweb's Australian rider Jai Hindley for the stage win, finishing a close second.

Reuters | Updated: 22-10-2020 22:51 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 22:51 IST
Cycling-Geoghegan Hart gives Ineos late shot at Giro glory

Tao Geoghegan Hart thrust himself into contention to become Britain's latest Grand Tour winner with a superb ride on a dramatic 18th stage at the Giro d'Italia on Thursday. The Londoner was supposed to be riding for his more illustrious Ineos Grenadiers team mate Geraint Thomas at the Giro but since the Welshman abandoned early after a crash, the 25-year-old has grabbed his chance in style.

As the fearsome Stelvio climb blew the race wide open, Geoghegan Hart battled Sunweb's Australian rider Jai Hindley for the stage win, finishing a close second. More importantly, after starting the Queen's stage almost three minutes behind now-deposed leader Joao Almeida, he is now third overall, a mere 15 seconds off Dutch leader Wilco Kelderman and three seconds behind Hindley.

Ineos Grenadiers, formerly Team Sky, have endured a tough year in the Grand Tours. Their Tour de France hopes went up in smoke when defending champion Egan Bernal cracked, then former Tour winner Thomas's mishap appeared to have wrecked their chances of challenging for the maglia rosa in Italy. With Chris Froome struggling badly on the Vuelta after only two stages, Ineos Grenadiers have consoled themselves with five stage wins at the Giro, including one for Geoghegan Hart on Sunday, his first in a Grand Tour.

But the story might get even better for Geoghegan Hart who looked powerful on the Stelvio and then again on the day's final climb, the 9km Torri di Fraele, as Hindley sat on his wheel. "It's really unexpected -- especially if you look at how the first stage of the race was. I was pretty far behind after a few stages," Geoghegan Hart said. "We can almost smell Milan now so we'll stay focused and see what happens."

Geoghegan Hart benefited from a superhuman effort by Australian time trial specialist Rohan Dennis who set a relentless pace up the Stelvio and reached the summit first. "Rohan basically rode 99% of the race off his wheel. It was super, super impressive," Geoghegan Hart added.

"In hindsight it was a pretty crazy stage. We set out at the start of the day to take time and we did that." While Kelderman leads, the Dutchman was on the limit on Thursday to secure the maglia rosa, while Hindley and Geoghegan Hart, both unlikely GC contenders at the start of the race, both appeared to have much more left in the tank.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Vijayan lauds Rahul's response to Vardhan on Kerala COVID-19 situation

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi came in for praise from Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday for disagreeing with Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhans comments over rising COVID-19 cases in the southern state. He said Gandhi, who...

Guterres reiterates call on UN Day for global ceasefire to fight COVID-19 together

New York US, October 22 ANISputnik UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres reiterated in a speech on the United Nations Day on Thursday that all hostilities worldwide should cease in order to direct joint efforts toward combating the novel co...

Struggling Trump to go on offensive in final presidential debate

U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to come out swinging in Thursdays final presidential debate with Democratic rival Joe Biden to try to close a big gap in opinion polls before the Nov. 3 election. Trump needs to score some hits in the...

EC says it has cleared policy related promises in poll manifestos in past

Amid demand by some opposition leaders for action by the Election Commission against BJPs manifesto promising free coronavirus vaccine in Bihar, officials on Thursday pointed out that the poll panel had allowed policy related promises made ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020